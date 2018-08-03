Dr. Steven Victor, US Board-Certified Regenerative Medicine Specialist, Interviewed on DubaiTV

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Steven Victor U.S. board-certified regenerative medicine specialist was interviewed on DubaiTV by Diala Makki on Nov. 9 discussing his stem therapy in Dubai.

Stromal vascular fraction cellular (SVFC) therapy, better known as stem cell therapy, is a rapidly expanding set of innovative medical technologies that restore cellular function by enabling the body to repair, replace and regenerate damaged, aging or diseased cells, tissues and organs. The minimally invasive, proprietary procedure utilizes a patient's own stromal vascular fraction cells (stem cells) from the blood vessels in adipose or fat tissue to significantly boost success rates for patient outcomes in a wide variety of conditions. In addition, there is a vast population interested in stem cell cosmetic procedures, as well as generalized anti-aging rejuvenation.

Presently, Dr. Victor is practicing regenerative medicine at the Emirates Hospital, which is certified for the medical tourism market and will operate under U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) standards. ReGen will boast an international staff of physicians who are board-certified or board-eligible and experienced in administering the leading cellular therapies available to treat a variety of conditions. The staff will be led by board-certified physicians and ReGen Medical PC founder Dr. Steven Victor, who has treated numerous patients for rejuvenation, anti-aging and diseases with unmet clinical needs.

Steven Victor MD, Regen Medical PC, said, "I am honored to be interviewed by the beautiful, talented and smart DubaiTV host Diala Makki. We discussed why patients should go to physicians trained in cosmetic procedures and how I brought stem cell therapy to Dubai for anti-aging, aesthetics and diseases of unmet clinical needs."

