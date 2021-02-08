Dr. Susan B. Conley is recognized by Continental Who's Who

RIVERTON, N.J., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Susan B. Conley is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Medicine as a Pediatric Nephrologist at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and a Professor of Pediatrics at Drexel University.

Established in 1875, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children is a 189-bed hospital that is a leader in pediatric care. They are dedicated to the health and well-being of children, rendering high quality healthcare and groundbreaking research. The Hospital's Carey Lab is renowned for developing an innovative model of neonatal influenza virus infection. Dr. Conley serves at the hospital, specializing in pediatric nephrology, dialysis, hypertension, and kidney transplants. In addition to her role at the Hospital, she teaches at Drexel University. The University offers notable education, emphasizes real-world experience for students, and participates in leading research.

In preparation for her career, Dr. Conley earned a Doctorate of Medicine degree from the University of Michigan Medical School in 1973. She went on to complete an internship, residency, and fellowship in pediatric nephrology at St. Louis Medical Children's Hospital. She is board certified in pediatrics and pediatric nephrology, and licensed to practice in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Dr. Conley stays at the forefront of innovation in her field, maintaining memberships with the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Society of Pediatric Nephrology, and the American Board of Pediatrics.

As a testament to her success, Dr. Conley has received numerous awards and recognitions. She has been recognized by Super Doctor, Top Doctor, Best Doctors of America, Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors, etc. She has published more than one-hundred peer-reviewed reports.

