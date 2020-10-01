Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research's Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020 Aims to Diversify Breast Cancer Research and #LoveBeyondAwareness

Last October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research launched their #SavetheMice campaign with the belief that they must go beyond research conducted on mice in order to understand the cause and prevention of breast cancer in humans. Dr. Susan Love has long held this belief, thus forming the Love Research Army 11 years ago, a global database of people interested in participating in research, helping researchers recruit humans, not mice, for their studies. This database has grown to over 380,000 people. This year, the Foundation is going even further, striving to #LoveBeyondAwareness and advocate for the representation of everyone breast cancer affects. This involves diversity of ethnicity, race, socio-economic background, sexual-orientation, geography, diagnosis, gender, treatment, and surgery choices.

CEO, Christopher Clinton Conway states, "People are aware of breast cancer, and people are aware of the ever-present pink ribbon. People are far less knowledgeable about scientific research. As the top-ranked and most trusted breast cancer research organization in the U.S., we are leading the charge to promote research with people — #savethemice2020 — and a diverse group at that."

This year's BCAM partnerships include Saucony, Panera Bread, Taplin Cellars, Zero Negative, Miniluxe, Joseph Kuosac, Malibu Dana, HEW Fitness, and SeaVees, to name a few. Throughout the month of October, proceeds of select purchases made through these partners will be donated to Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research. Supporters who donate $25 will receive a custom woven BCAM bracelet, as well a limited edition Save the Mice sticker. Donations of $75 or more will receive an additional limited edition Save the Mice unisex t-shirt. New monthly donors, of $10 or above, will receive a #SavetheMice2020 mug as a token of their appreciation.

In their Spotlight Series, Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research's #LoveBeyondAwareness ambassadors are a diverse and inspiring group sharing their unique and individual stories about how breast cancer has impacted their lives. These touching experiences of survivors, previvors, fighters, advocates, caregivers, family and friends aim to go beyond awareness to remind the world of the importance of research in the Foundation's mission to end breast cancer.

About Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research

Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research challenges the status quo to end breast cancer and improve the lives of people impacted by it now through education and advocacy. The Foundation drives collaborative, cutting-edge research with nontraditional partners, brings to light the collateral damage of treatment and seeks ways to diminish it, and interprets science to empower patients. Fast, flexible, and project-based, the Foundation actively engages the public in scientific research to ensure that it produces accurate and meaningful results.

For more information please visit: DrSusanLoveResearch.org

For Media Inquiries:

Allie Cormier | Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected] | 310.828.0060 x.157

Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research

SOURCE Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation

Related Links

http://www.dslrf.org

