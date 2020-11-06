Dr. Suzanne Soliman Receives the Next Generation Pharmacist Civic Leadership Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Suzanne Soliman, board certified medical affairs specialist (BCMAS) and clinical pharmacist, was recently recognized as the recipient of the Next Generation Civic Leadership award given to a pharmacist who donates his or her time and resources with the principal objective of improving the community and the vision is related to pharmacy care and the health outcomes of the community.

Dr. Suzanne Soliman - Doctor of Pharmacy, Author, & Professor Dr. Suzanne Soliman - Founder of Pharmacists Moms Group

Dr. Soliman has always had a strong passion for pharmacy, and receiving the Civic Leadership Award is just one of the many tremendous accomplishments achieved in her career. She is also a recipient of the Rufus A. Lyman award for the best manuscript published in the American Journal of Pharmacy Education. Dr. Soliman also serves as a medical expert and journal reviewer for the Annals of Pharmacotherapy and Currents in Pharmacy Teaching and Learning, and has been featured in several news outlets as a result. Internally, she has been an independent pharmacy owner and recently served as the Assistant Dean at University of Illinois at Chicago. She currently serves as the Chief Academic Officer for the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA).

Aside from serving as a journal reviewer, she's published over 100 pieces on the subject, presents nationally on pharmacy, parenting, and women issues, and is the founder of Pharmacists Moms Group (PhMG). PhMG is known as the largest online group of pharmacists in the country, and Dr. Soliman has helped the group's thousands of members feel supported, praised, and network with one another.

On her passion, Dr. Soliman says, "My passion has always been to help women and to help advance my profession of pharmacy. I believe that pharmacists need to have increased recognition for all of what they do in the healthcare system and how they take care of patients." As a pharmacist she has conducted work on gender disparities in clinical trials and works on gender disparities in pharmacy. She also founded Women Pharmacist Day in 2018.

Dr. Soliman's relentless commitment to the field of pharmacy is evident at all times and receiving the renowned Next Generation Pharmacist Civic Leadership award and the Rufus A. Lyman award are only a small part of her impact on the field.

Contact:

Media Contact Company Name: Eyefuel PR

Phone Number: 855-255-7137

Email: [email protected]

Website URL: https://www.eyefuelpr.com

SOURCE Dr. Suzanne Soliman