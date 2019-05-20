Dr Teal's Introduces Aluminum Free Deodorants That Provide Clinically Proven All-Day Protection

STAMFORD, Conn., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Teal's has released a new line of aluminum free deodorants that are clinically proven to protect against odor and absorb wetness all day. Dr Teal's Aluminum Free Deodorants are now available nationwide in popular scents including Coconut Oil, Eucalyptus, Lavender and Charcoal.

Dr Teal's Aluminum Free Deodorant

"Thanks to our proprietary formula that includes magnesium, arrowroot powder, and baking soda, there is finally an aluminum free option that is clinically proven to fight odor and absorb wetness all day," says Brad Essig, Chief Marketing Officer, PDC Brands. "Each variation of our proprietary formula is also infused with refreshing essential oils, jojoba oil and shea butter to leave skin nourished and smelling wonderful."

Dermatologist tested, vegan and safe for sensitive skin, Dr Teal's Aluminum Free Deodorant is made without aluminum, parabens, phthalates and propylene glycol, and has never been tested on animals.

"Aluminum and other chemicals can be harmful to the body, and most people don't realize the antiperspirant they use each day contains aluminum," said Dr. Taz Bhatia, Integrative Health Expert & Founder of CentreSpring MD. "Using an aluminum free deodorant is a simple and easy change you can incorporate in your daily routine."

Available on shelves nationwide, consumers can find Dr Teal's Aluminum Free Deodorant at most major retailers for an affordable suggested retail price of $5.99.

About Dr Teal's

Dr Teal's is a leading wellness and personal care brand offering a range of bath and body products that relax and soothe both body and mind, including Epsom Salt Soaks, essential oil infused bath additives, body washes, hand & body lotions, and the brand-new Aluminum Free Deodorants.

About PDC Brands

Founded in 1981, PDC has emerged as a global leader in beauty and wellness, with a portfolio of category-leading brands including Cantu®, Dr Teal's®, Eylure®, and Body Fantasies®. PDC's portfolio of products can be found at major mass, chain drug, grocery and specialty retailers throughout the US, UK and in over 60 markets around the world. PDC was recently named U.S. Supplier of the Year, Consumables, Health & Wellness, by Walmart. PDC is owned by affiliates of CVC and Leonard Green & Partners, as well as its management. For more information, please visit: www.pdcbeauty.com.

