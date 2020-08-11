Dr. Travis Sample, Col. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LEESBURG, Va., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Travis Sample, Col. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Educator in the fields of Education and Military; and acknowledgment of his prominent role as Professor Emeritus at Shenandoah University.

A distinguished professor, Dr. Sample has garnered over three decades of industry and military experience. As Professor of Organizational Behavior for the past 21 years, he served as the Chairman and Executive of many organizations at Shenandoah. He is also privileged to serve as Faculty Athletics Representative and Executive Director of the Government and Public Affairs Committee.

During his 26 years of active duty in the military, Dr. Sample experienced extensive training at numerous Air Force bases. His first assignment was five years at General Electric Corporation, then, after Chinese language training at Monterey, California, he controlled U-2's over China out of Ta Kang Shan, Taiwan. His next assignment, for one year, was at the Defense Intelligence College at Fort McNair, Washington, D.C. He then completed extensive air combat training prior to Air Force Survival School training in Northern Idaho. Thereafter, he experienced Jungle Survival School training in Northern Luzon, Philippines. He then served one year flying air combat night missions over Ho Chi Minh Trail Vietnam out of Korat, AFB, Thailand. Returning to America, he was assigned to the Pentagon for five years, and then he attended the Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF) for a year; also at McNair, Washington, D.C. Upon graduation, he was assigned to the White House for a year. He completed his 26 years' service at the Defense Intelligence College. The many awards he received during his distinguished service career, was the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the first and second Oak Leaf Cluster.

A native of Shelbyville, TX Dr. Sample pursued his formal education at the University of Houston, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology. Later, he earned a Master's degree in Government at Southern Illinois University and a Doctorate in Public Administration at the University of Southern California. His Doctoral Dissertation, which was highly praised by the USC faculty, was America's Introduction to Global Terrorism.

Active in his local community Dr. Sample was a parishioner and former Vestry member of St. James Episcopal Church in Leesburg as well as a former member of the Oatlands Historic Property Foundation. He was for many years the President of the Conversations at Oatlands. A former member of the Leesburg Economic Development Commission, he served in a variety of positions with numerous organizations in Loudoun County, Virginia to include the Board of the Washington, D.C. Airports Authority. He was also blessed to serve as the Head Coach and Board Member for the Central Loudoun County Little League and privileged to serve four years on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors. Among his numerous organizational relationships, he is a lifelong member of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine.

Dr. Sample remains abreast of the latest trends in his areas of interest through his many affiliations. He remains very active with the Air Force Association, the American Legion, the Association of ICAF, Vietnam Veterans of America, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Additionally, Dr. Sample has maintained involvement with the American Society for Public Administration, the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Keep Loudoun Beautiful, the Josephson Institute of Ethics, and the Stephen Covey Leadership Center. To conclude Dr. Samples' achievements, he published a very popular book about living out one's dreams; Humanizing Change: A Journey of Discovery. It captures the eight principles for pursuing and achieving greatness in one's life.

In his spare time, Dr. Sample enjoys reading, running, and spending time with his extended family.

Dr. Sample dedicates this recognition in the loving memory of his beloved wife Barbara; to his children Jessica and Andrew, to his son-in-law, Jeff, and four beautiful grandchildren.

