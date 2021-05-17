Dr. Vincent Rodriguez is Named as the Next President of Coastline College

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Vince Rodriguez has been named the next president of Coastline College by the Coast Community College District Board of Trustees. Dr. Rodriguez will succeed the retiring president, Dr. Lorretta Adrian, on July 1, 2021.

"I am so pleased for Dr. Vince Rodriguez on his appointment as the new president of Coastline College. Dr. Rodriguez has been with the Coast District and Coastline College for many years. I know that he loves Coastline tremendously and I am delighted that Coastline will be in good hands for years to come." Loretta P. Adrian, Ph.D., President of Coastline College.

Dr. Rodriguez was born and raised in Orange, California. He graduated from Orange Coast College with an Associate degree and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in information technology and a Master of Arts in education, with an emphasis in distance learning and adult education. In 2011 he completed his study related to retention of online students while earning his doctorate in educational leadership from California State University, Long Beach.

Dr. Rodriguez has been a member of the Coast Community College District in California since 1998 and has worked as a classified employee, instructor, and administrator. Over his 23 years at Coastline, he provided leadership at each of Coastline's learning centers and spent many years overseeing a distance learning program that accounts for nearly 75 percent of the enrollments at the college. Dr. Rodriguez has served in the role as vice president of instruction at Coastline since 2012.

"I am honored to follow President Adrian in this position of trust and responsibility in advancing the future of a welcoming college for all members of our communities," Rodriguez said. "Coastline College embraces its dual mission of access and innovation, while we prepare for new and exciting approaches for serving students."

Coastline has developed over the years a wealth of distinct and collaborative online programs for its students to achieve their educational goals. Thinking beyond traditional offerings, Coastline College delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to attain career readiness through associate degrees and certificates, alongside preparation for transfer to complete bachelor's degrees.

Coastline College is a recognized leader in the design, development, and use of innovative technology-based teaching and learning practices, processes, and systems for anytime-anywhere learning to achieve and sustain student success.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College was selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

