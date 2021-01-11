Dr. Zsakeba Henderson Joins March Of Dimes As Deputy Chief Medical And Health Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, the nation's leading nonprofit fighting for the health of moms and babies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Zsakeba Henderson, as Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Medical and Health Officer effective February 1. Dr. Henderson will lead the Office of Maternal and Child Health Impact, providing strategic direction and clinical expertise across the organization to help end the maternal and infant health crisis.

"The U.S. remains among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth, especially for families of color, which is unacceptable for a country with our resources and expertise," said Dr. Rahul Gupta, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Senior Vice President, and Interim Chief Scientific Officer at March of Dimes. "Dr. Henderson is recognized nationally for improving health outcomes for moms and babies and her skills and knowledge will go a long way in helping us end preventable maternal and infant mortality and preterm birth. I'm excited to welcome her to the team."

Dr. Henderson is a board-certified OBGYN with more than 15 years of experience managing numerous maternal and infant health initiatives, including the establishment of the National Network of Perinatal Quality Collaboratives. Previously, she served as Medical Officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention where she developed epidemiologic, programmatic and surveillance projects aimed to improve healthcare for moms and babies. She holds a medical degree from Harvard Medical School and a Bachelor of Science from Oakwood University.

"I am proud to join March of Dimes and continue the work the organization has done for more than 80 years serving families across our country," said Dr. Henderson. "We're at a critical point in the maternal and infant health crisis and the pandemic has made it even more imperative that we close the health equity gap. I look forward to working collaboratively with all our partners to fight this health crisis and ensure all moms and babies get the best possible start."

