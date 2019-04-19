DRaaS Providers, Comport, Gives Advice on Best Practices for Disaster Recovery as a Service

RAMSEY, N.J., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ransomware, data breaches, fires, storms – your network and business data are constantly at risk. A single catastrophic event could cause days or even weeks of downtime; during this time you won't be able to serve customers, process sales or even access your own files, unless you follow industry best practices for disaster recovery.

No matter what disaster has struck your organization's infrastructure or physical location, using Disaster Recovery as a Service can dramatically enhance your ability to respond and recover your most important data. DRaaS Provider, Comport, gives advice on best practices that can help you set goals and guidelines for your own brand and ensure you stay a step ahead of a looming disaster or emergency.

Disaster Recovery Key Points and Objectives

Learning more about each of these important factors can help you determine if your organization is where they should be when it comes to disaster recovery. These components also provide you with a way to evaluate a DRaaS brand to be sure they meet your needs.

Recovery Point Objective (RPO): How old is your data when a failover occurs? Your RPO is the age of your data at the last recoverable point when a failure occurs. A low number here is ideal; most brands strive for as a best practice is a 15 minute RPO or better.

How old is your data when a failover occurs? Your RPO is the age of your data at the last recoverable point when a failure occurs. A low number here is ideal; most brands strive for as a best practice is a 15 minute RPO or better. Recovery Time Objective (RTO): How long does it take to recreate your environment? This is another measure of time and can give you an idea of the recovery time you will need after a disaster. Again, the lower this number is, the better off you'll be. Aim for a RTO of one minute for each virtual machine.

How long does it take to recreate your environment? This is another measure of time and can give you an idea of the recovery time you will need after a disaster. Again, the lower this number is, the better off you'll be. Aim for a RTO of one minute for each virtual machine. Workload Prioritization: Since the recovery of your data takes time, moving everything at once without regard to workload does not make sense. Prioritizing your most important data and workloads speeds your recovery time and ensures you can get access your most important items right away.

Since the recovery of your data takes time, moving everything at once without regard to workload does not make sense. Prioritizing your most important data and workloads speeds your recovery time and ensures you can get access your most important items right away. Testing and Failback: How often should your DRaaS solution be tested; a minimum of one test per quarter is considered ideal. Overall failback ability also needs to be integrated and ready to go at a moment's notice. On-demand testing is a DRaaS best practice; you should be able to see how your brand would react and spin up your network at a moment's notice; you should also see what data is coming through first based on your preferred workload prioritization.

Learning more about DRaaS can help you choose the right provider and the right approach for your brand. A full understanding of the way that your data will become available to you, how long it will take and even the age of the most recent update ensures you know what to expect and what to do in the event of an emergency or disaster. A solid DRaaS can prevent your brand from experiencing the losses and disruption that accompany a disaster or emergency and allow you to get back on track swiftly.

