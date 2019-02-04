DRaaS Providers, Comport, Share Disaster Recovery Best Practices for Healthcare Organizations

RAMSEY, N.J., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With increased scrutiny and regulation hovering over the medical profession, healthcare organizations of all sizes are well served to bolster data protection across the board. DRaaS providers, Comport, recently shared some of its important best practices to healthcare professionals for disaster recovery.

Security breaches and data hiccups are becoming more of an issue for healthcare providers. Infrastructures are becoming more complex and malicious users are gaining access to data with attacks evolving daily. The adaption of electronic medical records (EMR) to improve patient care forcing healthcare companies to not only record electronically but use their data on the fly. Records are moving to the cloud and a new set of protection needs to be developed to ensure compliance and security in the world of on the move care. DRaaS allows your data to be protected both in rest, in flight and when there is an event like ransomware.

"It is essential for healthcare companies to give their clients and investors the peace of mind that only DRaaS can bring," stated Eric Young, Principal Cloud Architect at Comport. "Not only does disaster recovery protect the sensitive records of clients, but it may also protect a company against many of the legal pitfalls that await an unprotected company."

The following represent a few of the best practices for disaster recovery and mitigation.

Help with compliance - The right DRaaS service can aid in compliance with HIPAA, PCI and SOC II standards. Because the ideal provider will be well versed in healthcare data requirements, they can get advice on how to manage this data correctly. As regulations change, they can work with a DRaaS provider to ensure proactive adaptation.

Improved recovery objectives - Should a disaster recovery process become necessary, healthcare organizations must consider RTO's (recovery time objectives) and RPO's (recovery point objectives). If records can be recovered, but those records take several days to replace, there is still a great deal of lost time that may translate into lost money or worse, loss of life.

Rapid and flexible deployment - Established DRaaS provides protection that can be rolled out with the ability to cover more or less in the future without significant upgrades. If you are still managing data protection the traditional way, it can take months to get the new equipment up and running, ask yourself, what do you do in the meantime?

Reduced IT operational costs - An established cloud partner will be able to perform disaster recovery for much less money than a traditional data center disaster recovery solution would cost. This can reduce IT operational costs dramatically.

