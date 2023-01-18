Draeger Safety UK appoints new Head of Safety Marketing

BLYTH, England, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Draeger Safety UK, part of the The Dräger Group, an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology, has announced the appointment of David Head as Head of Safety Marketing.

Head, 45, whose career in the safety sector spans 16 years, has worked with Dräger for eight years and was previously a Senior Marketing Manager at the firm. The new role will see him lead UK marketing for the company's full range of safety technology and equipment, from portable breathing apparatus and gas detection systems to drug and alcohol testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). It will also see him join the company's Commercial Leadership Team.

Matthew Bedford, Managing Director, Draeger Safety UK, said: "Dave is exceptionally well-placed to further develop our UK safety marketing in this new role. His knowledge of both the market and our customers' needs, combined with his astute commercial acumen make him a great addition to the business's senior team."

David Head, Head of Safety Marketing, Draeger Safety UK, adds: "Dräger is one of the most highly-regarded global brands when it comes to workplace safety, and the knowledge, experience and expertise that exists within the business offers huge potential to grow brand awareness and market share here in the UK over the coming months and years.

I'm delighted to have been appointed to this new role, and excited about working with colleagues to achieve some of the ambitious plans we have to develop Dräger's connected and digital safety offering.

As well as reaffirming our commitment to sectors such as manufacturing, utilities, science and technology and food and drink, we will be driving forward plans to support the UK's new clean energy transition, work which we are well-placed to do thanks to the expertise of our research and development teams in this area."

Head, who is based in the Midlands, will work UK-wide from Dräger's offices in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, and Blyth, Northumberland, where the business also has a manufacturing facility (the majority of its products are manufactured in the UK and Germany).

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around € 3.3 billion in 2021. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 15,000 employees worldwide. Please visit www.draeger.com for more Information.

