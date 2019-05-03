Drafting and Negotiating Clinical Trial Agreements (London, United Kingdom - May 14, 2019)

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drafting and Negotiating Clinical Trial Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clinical trial agreements are one of the most important agreements in the pharma industry as no research can start without the right agreement in place between sponsor and host organisation. They provide a contract which manages the relationship and responsibilities of both parties, and provide for the allocation of risk, obligations, the protection of academia, terms of collaboration, IP rights and much more.

This intensive one-day programme, delivered by experts in the field, will provide you with a full understanding of the importance of CTAs. It will describe how the regulatory environment affects them and explain the typical clauses which make up a CTA and what the key differences are between European and the US. By the end of this seminar you will be confident in spotting and addressing issues which arise when negotiating and drafting clinical trial agreements.

Who should attend?

Contract managers

Clinical contract specialists

Clinical trial managers

R&D staff

Regulatory specialists

Lawyers

Legal executives

Agenda:





Overview of the legal/policy landscape as it affects the terms of CTAs

What is a clinical trial?

EU regulatory framework: What are the key regulatory considerations relevant to conducting a clinical trial?

Introduction to the parties to the CTA and key roles and responsibilities

Policy issues in public hospitals, e.g. UK NHS approval

Other ethical/legal issues

Standard contracts, e.g. NHS standard CTA

Implications of Brexit

CASE STUDY

Negotiating and drafting CTAs

Overview of issues that frequently come up in the negotiation/drafting of CTAs

Introduction to case study

Discussion of case study

Definitions



Intellectual property and publication provisions



Use of data generated during the trial



Data protection, medical records, freedom of information, etc

CASE STUDY

Negotiating and drafting CTAs - Continued discussion of case study:

Manufacture of the investigational medicinal product

Warranties and indemnities

Liabilities and insurance requirements

Termination and its consequences

Additional considerations

Introduction to differences between US, UK and Continental European legal systems and how they may affect contract drafting

Unlicensed product vs off-label use

First-in-man studies

Investigator initiated studies

Compliance and anti-corruption issues

PRACTICAL EXERCISE - Negotiation



Speakers





Adela Williams

Adela Williams is Partner in the life sciences group at Arnold & Porter. She advises clients in relation to the regulation of medicinal products in the UK and at the EU level. She also regularly advises on clinical trial issues and represents clients in product liability litigation arising from use of medicines in the research context.

Jacqueline Mulryne

Jackie Mulryne is Counsel in the life sciences group at Arnold & Porter. She has a broad practice providing regulatory compliance and public policy advice, and has extensive experience advising commercial clients on clinical trial agreements, both within and outside the NHS, and variations across the EU.

Ewan Townsend

Ewan Townsend is Counsel in Arnold & Porter's London office and assists clients in the life sciences sector on regulatory and commercial matters. He has experience with a broad range of regulatory issues that arise throughout the medicinal product and medical device life cycle, including research and development, clinical trials, marketing authorisations, manufacturing, distribution, advertising, pricing and reimbursement. Ewan's work also includes drafting and negotiating commercial agreements for his life sciences clients, such as licence agreements, manufacturing, distribution and supply agreements, clinical trial agreements and service agreements, and advising on the intellectual property and regulatory issues that arise in the context of those transactions.



