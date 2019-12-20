Drafting International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements - One Day Course: London, UK - March 5, 2020
Ensure clear, structured, risk-free collaborative R&D and joint venture agreements for maximum commercial success in one intensive day
This intensive, practical one-day course will explain what you need to know and do to get the best commercial results from your R&D and joint venture agreements, whether they are operating in the UK or across borders.
When you are embarking on a project which is in partnership with another organisation, be they academic or industry, both parties will need to agree on the thorny topics of IP ownership, other common provisions and the type of collaboration structure that will suit them both. The allocation of risk and ancillary aspects such as confidentiality, material transfer agreements and heads of terms also have to be wrestled with.
Why you should attend:
- Understand the full extent of the project and each party's role and responsibility
- Appreciate the substantial impact that intellectual property rights have upon your agreement
- Explore the benefits of each of the key collaboration structures and which one is the best fit for your commercial objectives
- Understand the most important common provisions, which you should recognise and deal with correctly
- Recognise the key points to consider when contracting internationally
- Get answers from our expert on areas of particular concern and discuss current issues with other delegates engaged in similar activities
Who Should Attend?
- In-house lawyers
- Contract managers
- Technology transfers managers
- Patent attorneys
- Private practice legal advisers
- Others who are involved in the negotiation, drafting and management of R&D and joint venture agreement
Agenda
Introduction and overview of the topics
Project nature/scope and parties' roles and responsibilities
- Contract services
- Joint R&D
- Objectives
- Contributions
- Obligations and deliverables
- Responsibility for outcome/allocation of risks
IP ownership, rights of use and other issues
- Background and types of IP
- Foreground IP
- Improvements
- Sole, joint and segmented ownership and rights of use
Other common provisions in international contracts
- Confidentiality
- Change control provisions
- Payment arrangements
- Exclusivity and non-compete
- Avoidance of conflicts
- Acceptance arrangements
- Limitations on liability
- Termination and withdrawal
- Code of conduct
- Choice of law and jurisdiction
Competition law and the impact of Brexit
- EU and UK competition law
- Key legislation
- Applying the Block Exemptions
- Risk assessment and mitigation
- The impact of Brexit on R&D and JV agreements and steps to take
Software agreements
- Scope of works
- Acceptance process
- Third-party licences
- Usual restrictions
- Maintenance and support/service levels
Types of party and their priorities
- Commercial
- Universities
- Charities
- Funders
Types of collaboration structure
- Contractual joint venture
- Non-corporate joint venture
- Joint company
Ancillary agreements
- Confidentiality agreements
- Material transfer agreements
- Heads of terms
Case study workshop
- Interactive discussions on example contracts
- Practical drafting exercises
