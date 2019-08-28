DraftKings Sportsbook Arrives in West Virginia

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DraftKings Inc. today debuted its Sportsbook app for sports fans in West Virginia. The platform previously made history in New Jersey as the first mobile, online and legal betting offering outside of Nevada. The official launch of the DraftKings Sportsbook in West Virginia, the second U.S. state where the product is accessible, follows DraftKings' licensing agreement with Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) in December 2018, and marks a pivotal next step for national expansion of the product.

"We are thrilled to continue our DraftKings Sportsbook expansion by getting our product into the hands of West Virginians," said Matt Kalish, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at DraftKings. "We look forward to serving our fans with the top-rated DraftKings Sportsbook app, that features numerous consumer protection features and strives to provide the broadest selection of betting options with the best odds and rewards in West Virginia. DraftKings knows the American sports fan better than anyone, and we look forward to proving that in the Mountain State."





Having paid out more than $720 million to customers in New Jersey, expansion of the DraftKings Sportsbook app to West Virginia is the latest move in the company's commitment to providing the best and most enjoyable mobile sports betting product for consumers nationally. Fans in West Virginia will have the opportunity to seamlessly transition between the DraftKings Sportsbook app and the DraftKings Fantasy app to engage with their favorite major and niche sports worldwide.

"We are pleased to help welcome DraftKings to West Virginia," said John Finamore, Sr. Vice President of Regional Operations at Penn National Gaming. "They provide a quality online sports betting experience that will benefit their customers and the state."

Sports fans in New Jersey and West Virginia can place their bets on the DraftKings Sportsbook app via iOS and Android or online at Sportsbook.DraftKings.com.

DraftKings is a global sports technology and entertainment company that believes life is more fun with skin in the game. Its mission is to bring fans closer to the games they love via a unique combination of daily fantasy sports, sports betting and media platforms that, combined, deliver "The Game Inside The Game." Founded in 2012 by Matt Kalish, Paul Liberman and Jason Robins, DraftKings is headquartered in Boston, MA, and offers daily fantasy sports contests across 13 professional sports in 8 countries including the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia. Operating pursuant to state regulations in New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Mississippi, DraftKings Sportsbook mobile and retail, allows players in the state to engage in betting for major U.S. and international sports.

Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates 41 facilities in 19 jurisdictions. In total, Penn National Gaming's facilities feature approximately 50,500 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms. The Company also offers social online gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division and has leading customer loyalty programs with over five million active customers.

