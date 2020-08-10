Drag Artists Rise, Strive and Thrive to Rock the 2020 Vote for Social Justice Issues

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It was Aug. 1, 2020, and news outside Hamburger Mary's Drag Brunch was: U.S. coronavirus numbers soar; more than 700 children taken from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border remain in federal custody despite a court-ordered deadline to reunite migrant families; BLM protests continue to rage after the murder of George Floyd; #MeToo founder Tarana Burke highlights similarities between BLM and #MeToo movements as fights against injustice and undoing systems of oppression; U.S. 2020 Presidential campaigns heat up; and Trans Activist and Amazon Prime's Drag Host of Hey Qween, Lady Red Couture, dies of CVS.

CD Cover for 'Win Right Now' Song and Promo for 'Jackette Knightley's Drag Sensations: Win Right Now' Show

Some seemed surprised this last report evoked the strongest reactions at Hamburger Mary's, the largest drag venue in SoCal where people from all walks of life enjoy festive fare and Lady Red performed. Perhaps it's because, in addition to being an Afro-American Trans woman and fixture within the community, the sadness of her passing somehow personalized and symbolized the grief many Americans feel about the U.S. crises which continue to dominate much of 2020.

While LAs' Hamburger Mary's isn't a political entity, many of its drag artists are known for humanitarian efforts. With ongoing social justice issues at stake during the upcoming U.S. Presidential Election, many of these "Queens for Causes" are combining their talents to make a difference and rock the 2020 vote in honor of Lady Red's memory. Stars of shows like Big Dee's Deevas, Psycadella's Facade, Jewels Long Beach's Backyard Brunch, Dani Kay's Trans Tuesdays, Syren Halston's Dragateria, Kornbread Jete's Big Chicks, Johnny Gentleman's Spiteasy, Dolly Levi of Dream Girls Review, Penny Dreadful of The Drag Show, Emmy-winner and RuPaul alum Delta Work of The Brunchettes, and Jackette Knightley's Drag Sensations will use their platforms to encourage awareness of these significant social issues and to "vote your conscience" on Nov. 6. Most will also star in the new Drag Sensations' show: Win Right Now.

An all-star cast will perform remotely for Jackette Knightley's Drag Sensations: Win Right Now free, online show, LIVE Thursdays, Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. PT, at https://www.facebook.com/jackette.knightley.71. This digitally coordinated event, co-hosted by Big DeeLish and headlining Emmy-winner Delta Work, will debut Jackette Knightley's two new songs: Win Right Now and Rise, Strive, and Thrive (inspired by current social issues). Both will be available on Amazon, iTunes, Spotify, Target and most places music is sold starting Sept. 1, 2020. As Jackette Knightley puts it, "This election is an opportunity to create and maintain social justice. It's time for everyone to rise, strive and thrive and win right now!" A portion of CD proceeds will go to Lady Red's family and RockTheVote.org, a non-partisan non-profit. For more info, contact Jackette Knightley at [email protected].

