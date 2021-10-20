Drag Reducing Agent Market to grow by USD 63.88 mn from 2021 to 2025 | Increasing Application of Drag Reducing Agents in Oil & Gas Industry to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the drag reducing agent market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 63.88 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing application of drag-reducing agents in the oil and gas industry and friction resistance and other excellent properties are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as rising investments in electric vehicles may impede the market growth.

North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for drag-reducing agents in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Baker Hughes Co.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

China National Petroleum Corp.

Evonik Industries AG

Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Drag Reducing Agent Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 5.21% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 63.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis North America, MEA, APAC, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China National Petroleum Corp., Deshi Energy Technology Group Co.,Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Flowchem LLC, Innospec Inc., Oil Flux Americas LLC, Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co., and Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

