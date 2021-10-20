Drag Reducing Agent Market to grow by USD 63.88 mn from 2021 to 2025 | Increasing Application of Drag Reducing Agents in Oil & Gas Industry to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Oct 20, 2021, 09:15 ET
The "Drag Reducing Agent Market by Application (Crude oil, Chemical transportation, and Others) and Geography (North America, MEA, APAC, Europe, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The potential growth difference for the drag reducing agent market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 63.88 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing application of drag-reducing agents in the oil and gas industry and friction resistance and other excellent properties are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as rising investments in electric vehicles may impede the market growth.
North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for drag-reducing agents in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Baker Hughes Co.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- China National Petroleum Corp.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd.
|
Drag Reducing Agent Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of about 5.21%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 63.88 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.75
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, MEA, APAC, Europe, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, China, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Baker Hughes Co., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China National Petroleum Corp., Deshi Energy Technology Group Co.,Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Flowchem LLC, Innospec Inc., Oil Flux Americas LLC, Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co., and Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
