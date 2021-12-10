Dragonfly Biosciences UK Expects to Commence Trading under the Symbol DRF on the Australian Securities Exchange Ltd (ASX) early January 2022

Prospectus Approved by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- British Company, Dragonfly Biosciences UK , the makers of Dragonfly CBD, Europe's largest and leading, award winning seed to shelf range of CBD oils and skincare products, is excited to announce that its prospectus has been approved by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. As a result, Dragonfly CBD stock is set to be listed on the ASX January 2022.

The company intends to raise $10 million AUS dollars at $0.20 cents per share, the financing is being led by Finexia Securities Limited, for more information on investment visit https://www.finexia.com.au/dragonfly. According to Fortune Business Insights the global CBD market is estimated to be USD $3.6 billion growing to USD $55 Billion by 2028.

The Dragonfly CBD brand is sold in thousands of pharmacies, health food stores and grocery retailers across the globe - in the UK, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and soon the United States, as well as China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore.

Dragonfly CBD dominates the UK market, with a significant number of retail distribution partners and, thanks to the brand's integrity, Dragonfly CBD was the first CBD oil to be stocked by Boots. As a result, retail listings across community pharmacy, Tesco, Sainsbury's, health food stores, specialist retailers and other grocery retailers to name but a few retailers, followed fast after Boots. Earlier this year, the brand became the first international and UK CBD brand available in pharmacies across Australia. This business expansion came off the back of the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration in February 2021 changing the regulations to allow registered CBD products to be sold in Australian Pharmacies.

Regan Saveall, Chief Executive at Dragonfly Biosciences UK commented, "The approval of our prospectus and our imminent listing on the ASX is an incredible milestone for the company. These two events will raise awareness of our products and our brand, not only throughout South East Asia but the entire world.

"We keep innovation and quality at the heart of Dragonfly CBD and our extensive research and development and stringent quality controls will always guarantee the highest and most consistent product quality. As we move into 2022, we will continue to implement our business strategies on expansion into new global markets including China, Europe, India the United States and more. The global acceptance of our trusted, scientifically backed brand is exceeding our own expectations and as a business we could not be happier. As a company we are all about creating the very next generation health and wellness innovation and as a result, we look forward to creating more market firsts globally."

Notes to editors: Dragonfly Biosciences Ltd is a UK based company with international reach. Dragonfly has been awarded "Best CBD Product" by one of the world's most respected health and beauty retailer and pharmacy chain in 2020 and voted the number one recommended CBD brand by Boots' customers in 2021. Supported by experts in farming, cultivation, extraction, formulation, compliance and training, consumers can be assured of the highest quality, consistent standards that comply with regulations. These values translate in all of their markets.

Dragonfly CBD can be found at a variety of reputable stockists on the UK high street including Boots, Tesco, Sainsbury's and in pharmacies where professional advice may be sought on appropriate use of the product. Dragonfly is available in two ranges – narrow spectrum and broad spectrum – and in a range of strengths to take by mouth. Vitamin D is included in some oral preparation to facilitate consumers obtaining the UK government recommended daily dose of this essential vitamin. Dragonfly also produces a CBD skin care range. www.dragonflycbd.com

