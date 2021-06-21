Dragonfly Stories' 'TrueFuture' Wins Three Bronze Awards for 'Series-Webseries: Non-Scripted,' 'Series: Documentary,' and 'Series: Science-Technology' in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Stories , a full-service media production for the Medtech industry, announced today that " TrueFuture ," its online TV docu-series exploring people, places and technology, is a Bronze winner of three awards for the following categories: "Series-Webseries: Non-Scripted," "Series: Documentary," and "Series: Science & Technology" in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies including Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

Hosted by entrepreneur and healthtech influential Joe Mullings , "TrueFuture" takes viewers behind the scenes to meet global innovators whose technology promises to change the world. On Season 4 of "TrueFuture," viewers get a look into the rapidly evolving health tech industry in Israel.

"In the face of a year like no other, Dragonfly Stories has continued to defy the limitations of our new world, in continuing to create compelling and engaging work," says Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. "This year's submissions doubled down on what we already know about the industry. Creativity cannot be stopped. Collaboration will always prevail. New ideas and stories will always find a way to break through to an audience."

"I am incredibly proud of what our Dragonfly team has accomplished with the "TrueFuture" docuseries. I am also thankful to the entrepreneurs and other members of the medtech community for sharing their stories with the world as they push forward developing technologies that save lives. I feel privileged to be able to share their journeys and showcase the amazing technologies with the world," says host-producer Joe Mullings.

Today's winners announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators defying the limitations by embracing platforms to increase awareness about injustices and promote solidarity for movements, as well as geographical, like developing fully remote pipelines for dispersed teams.

This year also saw the continued expansion of new categories to reflect and celebrate new forms of producing work in light of the past month's restrictions and limitations. New categories included Remote Production, Virtual Events & Experiences and an increase in animation categories.

Last year, The Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Adobe, Adult Swim, the BBC, Condé Nast, J. Paul Getty Museum, PBS, Playstation, RadicalMedia, T Brand Studio, Ogilvy & Mather and The Walt Disney Company.

About The Mullings Group

Based in Delray Beach, Florida, The Mullings Group (TMG), since 1992, is the world's leading search firm in the medtech / healthtech industry. The firm is responsible for more than 7,000 successful searches, representing a wide range of clients from multi-billion-dollar companies like Johnson & Johnson, Google, Medtronic, Abbott, and Siemens to emerging startup companies that are bringing the futuristic technologies like surgical robotics, tele-robotics, artificial intelligence and Deep Learning to the market. More: https://mullingsgroup.com .

About Dragonfly Stories

Dragonfly Stories is a full-service media production company based in Delray Beach, FL with in-house pre-production, production, and post-production services to cover an all-encompassing range of audio/video needs. Our all-star team of passionate creatives is dedicated to delivering a product better than you could have ever imagined for the best value. From multi-camera studio interviews to multi-crew productions around the world, Dragonfly is ready to build your brand and your company. More: https://dragonflystories.tv .

About Joe Mullings

Joe Mullings is the Host & Producer of the hit online TV docu-series "TrueFuture". A healthtech industry influential, he's been a headhunter in the medtech / healthtech space for over 3 decades. On "TrueFuture," he connects viewers with people, places, cultures and tech across the world to expand their horizons on how they look at technology, current events, careers and more. He is President & CEO of Dragonfly Stories, which is the production company behind the docu-series, "TrueFuture". He founded and is Chairman & CEO of The Mullings Group, the world's #1 search firm in the medtech / healthtech industry. The Mullings Group is responsible for more than 7000 successful searches with more than 600 companies in the medical device industry. He was recently appointed Chief Vision Officer of MRI Networks, the 3rd largest executive recruitment firm with 400 offices worldwide. Joe is also the co-founder & Chairman of TMG360 Media, digital marketing designed for healthtech businesses with a goal of moving health forward. Joe has an engineering degree from The University of Dayton Ohio. For more on Joe Mullings, please visit: https://joemullings.com/ .

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, LAPPG, NAB, Stash, Storyhunter, NYWIFT, Production Hub, IFP and Social Media Week.

