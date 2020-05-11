Dragonfly Therapeutics Appoints Head of Clinical Development

Tapan Maniar M.D. with 10+ years of biotech and pharma experience has been appointed head of clinical development at Dragonfly Therapeutics.

WALTHAM, Mass., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dragonfly"), today announced that Dr. Tapan Maniar has been appointed SVP and Head of Clinical Development and will join the senior team to aid the development of Dragonfly's novel TriNKET™ and cytokine programs. Dr. Maniar joins the company from Repertoire Immune Medicines, where he oversaw early development of complex phase 1 clinical trials in multi-targeted cellular therapy with cytokine payloads.

To support Dragonfly's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jean-Marie Cuillerot, Dr. Maniar will head Dragonfly's clinical development on phase 1 clinical trials of the company's novel immunotherapies. "We are delighted to add Dr. Maniar's talent and experience to our clinical team," said Dr. Cuillerot. "We welcome Tapan to Dragonfly," said Dragonfly Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Bill Haney. "As we move into the clinic with both TriNKET and cytokine drug candidates, Tapan's depth of knowledge in immuno-oncology and auto-immune disease, and significant experience in both pharma and biotech as a clinical lead, will be invaluable in helping Dragonfly wisely deliver our novel cancer therapies to patients."

Dr. Maniar was most recently Vice President and Head of Clinical Development at Repertoire Immune Medicines, where he oversaw early development and complex phase 1 clinical trials in multi-targeted cellular therapy with cytokine payloads, including IL-12 and IL-15, for solid tumors. Previously, he was Senior Director of Clinical Development at Atara Biotherapeutics, where he led clinical development of several allogeneic T cell therapy programs for oncology, infectious disease and autoimmune diseases. Prior to Atara, Dr. Maniar was Global Development Lead, at Amgen, for blinatumomab (Blincyto), a first-in-class bi-specific T-cell engager that received FDA breakthrough designation and accelerated approval for relapsed/refractory acute lymphocytic leukemia. Dr. Maniar received his M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine where he also completed his Hematology-Oncology Fellowship.

About Dragonfly

Dragonfly Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel TriNKET™ technology to harness the body's innate immune system to bring breakthrough disease treatments to patients.

For more information visit:

www.dragonflytx.com

https://www.linkedin.com/copany/dragonfly-therapeutics-inc

https://twitter.com/dragonflytx

DRAGONFLY MEDIA CONTACT:

Anne Deconinck | [email protected]

SOURCE Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dragonflytx.com

