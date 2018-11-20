Dragon's Milk Announces Winner In $10,000 Storytelling Contest

HOLLAND, Mich., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Share A Legend storytelling project for Dragon's Milk™ Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout, New Holland Brewing Company issued a nationwide call for the best tales told over the top-selling craft brew. Hundreds of legendary stories poured in from across the U.S. throughout the four-week entry window, and five unique narratives were put in the hands of the public for online voting. With nearly 60 percent of the public vote, Donna P. Salo and Anna Symington of Springfield, Massachusetts, have won the grand prize of $5,000 cash and an additional $5,000 to donate to a charitable cause. The women have also been invited to come to Grand Rapids, Michigan, to embark on a brewery tour at New Holland's facilities.

Salo graciously told the story of her close friend and real-life dragon, Anna Symington. Salo explained in her story the sport of dragon boating, a popular water sport with a team of rowers, takes immense strength, perseverance and focus for the year-round training that teaches you to rely on your inner core of power to exude fearlessness. This dragon-like fire and passion are what Symington embodies with every stroke. Symington and Salo's boating team is comprised of breast cancer survivors and supporters. Symington, the survivor, and Salo, the supporter, have actively worked on the team's Pay It Forward program, where the women make baby dragon neck warmers for children going through cancer treatment.

In the spirit of their team's Pay It Forward program, the duo will use the entirety of their $10,000 winnings to serve those who have served us - military veterans. Their plan is to create a dragon boat team for veterans in order to give these individuals a way to form a new kind of comradery. Dragon boating is not just about rehabilitation but about healing the soul and mind, which is what many veterans are searching for in their quest to mend the emotional wounds that sometimes accompany serving this country. This will be the first dragon boat team in the United States created solely for veterans.

Salo was elated upon learning they won. "Anna and I are so excited to move forward with our vision to create our country's first exclusive military veterans dragon boat team! Because of the recent announcement made by New Holland Brewing Co., our dream has been catapulted into becoming a reality."

"We are so pleased to name Donna and Anna the winners of the Share A Legend competition," said Brett VanderKamp, founder and president of New Holland Brewing Company. "Their story of overcoming and being fearless in the face of adversity are representative of the ethos of Dragon's Milk. We are also thrilled they are using the prize money to help veterans form connections and become their own fearless Dragons!"

The #ShareALegend project is a celebration of storytelling among friends, celebrating the same magic that began when Dragon's Milk was first bottled 17 years ago. The purpose of #ShareALegend is to cultivate meaningful moments and foster a community through the art of spoken word.

Some of these friends include the other #ShareALegend finalists:

Andrew Garrett who offered a beautifully-penned ode to a tumultuous car ride with his war hero grandfather.

who offered a beautifully-penned ode to a tumultuous car ride with his war hero grandfather. David Spillett divulged a family secret with an unbelievable twist that left jaws on the floor.

divulged a family secret with an unbelievable twist that left jaws on the floor. Colt Sebastian Taylor recounted a wild night that left him asking if life could truly be that good.

recounted a wild night that left him asking if life could truly be that good. Keen Hudson described an eerie encounter with a creature in the wilderness that shook him to his core.

While gathering fans' stories, New Holland Brewing Company released a digital video series of six real-life legends who fall into the archetypes of Warrior, Huntress, Smith, Poet, Alchemist and Performer. To hear all of the stories or to submit your own, visit www.DragonsMilk.com and @DragonsMilkStout on Instagram.

About New Holland Brewing Company

For more than 20 years, New Holland Brewing Company has been an integral member of the artisan approach, pursuing playful creativity in its authentic beer, spirits and foodservice. New Holland believes the notion of craft lives in fostering rich experiences for customers, including at its two brewpubs in Grand Rapids and Holland, Michigan. New Holland brews at least 20 beers each year, in addition to their flagship stout, Dragon's Milk™, a full line of spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. To learn more, visit www.NewHollandBrew.com.

