DragonWave Widens Distribution of its Fastback Radios to Core Urban Areas

DALLAS, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DragonWave, a business unit of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or "Company"), today announced that its Fastback division is providing its IBR-1300 radios to the City of Ann Arbor (Michigan) as part of a combined wireless data-link solution with several partners including Lumens Technologies (formerly Century Link) to enhance the performance and reliability of existing smart city infrastructure systems.

The Fastback AnyLOS™ (Any Line of Sight) IBR 1300 (Intelligent Backhaul Radio) was selected by Lumens to provide the high-capacity backbone for short millimeter-wave links in Ann Arbor's monitoring and management network which is comprised of SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition), CCTV and other technologies.

Chris Thelander, who leads the Fastback division, said, "Operating in the license-free RF spectrum, our IBR radios are uniquely suited to challenging applications in uncertain environments because of their ability to adapt on-the-fly to changes in interference and unforeseen obstructions such as foliage. They deliver superior connectivity even when buildings or other structures completely block the signal path. The Fastback IBR-1300 delivers critical high-capacity, high availability connections supporting infrastructure that municipalities and their residents rely on."

Hans Amell, CEO of DragonWave added, "The selection of Fastback radios by Lumens is further evidence that our IBRs are fast becoming the premier go-to backhaul solution for Smart Cities and unlicensed spectrum private networks as customers increasingly realize the power of its unique, patented capabilities and unmatched performance. We committed recently to a steep curve in the IBR production; especially so since the private networks and WISP's (Wireless Internet Providers) are experiencing explosive growth and their architecture absolutely requires the solution that these Fastback radios fill."

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

