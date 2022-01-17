Drain Cleaners Market size to grow by USD 466.47 Mn | Huge Growth Opportunity in Liquid and Gel Segment | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

Drain Cleaners Market: Rising online sales

The online distribution network gained significant growth momentum in 2020, especially in developed regions such as Europe and North America. Similarly, in developing regions, the e-commerce industry is thriving with the growing adoption of smartphones and the internet. Also, the convenience offered by e-commerce sites is driving many customers to prefer purchasing online. All these factors are encouraging vendors in the market to expand their presence on online distribution channels to drive sales. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global drain cleaners market.

To know about other market drivers, trends, and challenges, Download our free sample report

Regional Market Analysis

With 34% of the growth originating from Europe, the region will record a faster growth rate during 2021-2025.

The rise of organized retail and the increasing number of private-label brands are expected to boost the growth of the drain cleaners market in Europe. In addition, rising strategic alliances among vendors and increasing awareness about hygiene among consumers are expected to further accelerate the growth of the drain cleaners market in Europe during the forecast period.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Drain Cleaners Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the drain cleaners market by distribution channel (offline and online) and type (liquid and gel and others).

By type, the liquid and gel drain cleaners segment accounted for a market share of 68% in 2020. Liquid and gel drain cleaners are heavier than water, which makes them reach the clog quickly and dissolve grease, soap scum, and hair. Their growing adoption is driving vendors to offer a wide range of liquid and gel drain cleaners with high density, thickness, and non-splash formulas. Vendors are also offering liquid drain cleaners that do not harm septic tank system enzymes, are safe on pipes, and are non-flammable and biodegradable. Many such factors are driving the growth of the market in the liquid and gel drain cleaners segment.

Similarly, the offline distribution channel segment accounted for maximum sales of drain cleaners in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Know more about the segmentation insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download Free sample report

Related Reports:

Liquid Detergent Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Laundry Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Drain Cleaners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 466.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.00 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Comstar International Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jelmar LLC, Nu Calgon Wholesaler Inc., Pequa Industries Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, RPM International Inc., S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio