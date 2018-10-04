Drake's 'God's Plan' Video and Cleansheet's 'CanadaSound Project' win Prestigious Clio Music Awards

NEW YORK CITY, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - This Wednesday, October 3rd in New York, the Clio Music Awards, in partnership with Billboard Magazine, will award 93 Statues to the biggest names and brands in the global entertainment business. Of those, only two will be awarded to Canadians.

Drake's 'God's Plan' will win a Bronze Clio in the Music Video Film category and Cleansheet's CanadaSound Project will take home a Silver Clio in the Partnerships & Collaborations category.

These distinctions mark the second time that Cleansheet and Drake have been noted for their extraordinary contributions to creativity. Earlier this year, US publication Adweek cited Cleansheet's 'Wheels' commercial for Canadian Tire (207 million unpaid views/4.3 million shares worldwide) alongside Drake as two of the "5 Eye Opening Efforts From Some of Toronto's Leading Brand Stars".

This Silver Music Clio win becomes the 5th Clio Statue for Cleansheet in the past year (1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze in 2017 Clio Sports) across five distinctly separate pieces of work. Its Music Clio may be the most gratifying though.

"This is a story about never giving up. We knew little about the music industry, but we knew we had a big, human idea that could connect everyday people to artists in an innovative way…" says Neil McOstrich, Chief Storytelling Officer at Cleansheet. "And now, our CanadaSound Project has been honoured in the same company as JAY-Z, Drake, 'Elton John's Legacy Project' and 'David Bowie is Here'. It's surreal!"

The CanadaSound Project used a digital platform to gather Canadians' favourite sounds and memories, then created a SoundBank with those sounds as inspiration to artists. This even led to an album like no other.

The collaboration involved committed partners like The JUNO Awards, SOCAN, Heritage Canada and CBC Music, as well as 81 artists across every musical genre and Canadians aged 4 to 84, from coast to coast.

"Given the reception this idea gets everywhere it goes," says Catherine Frank, Chief Strategic Officer at Cleansheet, "our intention is to roll it out on a global basis. It is ultimately a digital platform that builds a bridge between audiences and brands/artists in a uniquely engaging and inspiring way. The applications of that to different businesses is almost endless."

About cleansheet communications:

Cleansheet is a creative communications company that believes in the power of inclusive ideas that bring Canadians together. We have told such stories on behalf of everyone from upstart clients with big ambitions, to established, nation-building companies like Canadian Tire. Founded in 2005, the agency has grown rapidly with its optimistic beliefs and passion to create work of enduring value. Their "Wheels" commercial for Canadian Tire is a great example, with over 207 million viral views and 4 million shares worldwide, in just 8 months. The company is called cleansheet, because open-minded people in the presence of a clean sheet is the unprecedented calling – it's an invitation to greatness. www.cleansheet.ca

