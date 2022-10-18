DRAM Market Size to Grow by USD 111.71 Bn, Growth of Smart Cities to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DRAM Market by Application (Computer, Mobile devices, Consumer electronics, and Networking devices), Technology (DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, and DDR5), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global DRAM Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The growth of smart cities is driving the growth of the market. Smart cities are integrated with IoT and Information and communication technology (ICT) to improve the efficiency of urban services. These cities require accurate design, planning, and construction of technologically advanced infrastructure and buildings. In addition, DRAM is expected to be used for developing various IoT devices for the development of smart cities. Thus, the rise in the number of smart city projects will, in turn, result in an increase in the demand for DRAMs. Thus, the DRAM market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

APAC will be the leading region with 70% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, South Korea, and Japan are the key countries for the dram market in APAC. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for semiconductors from the automotive, aerospace, electronics and electrical, and other end-user industries in developing countries such as China and India. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Some Companies Mentioned

Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc.

Etron Technology Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

Intel Corp.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Nanya Technology Corp.

Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SK HYNIX Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Transcend Information Inc.

Winbond Electronics Corp.

STMicroelectronics International NV

Infineon Technologies AG

