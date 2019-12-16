Dramatic New Book by Dustin Ruge Released to Help Turn the Tide Against the Growing Epidemic of Suicide in the US

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suicide claims over one million lives world-wide each year. In the United States alone, suicide has become the second leading cause of death amongst people ages ten to thirty-five and has literally become a national epidemic resulting in 47,000 deaths per year, or more than twice the number of homicides.

Beyond The Grey Sky

Beyond the Grey Sky is the first major publication of its kind to truly help explain the impacts of suicide on both our physical and spiritual beings by telling the incredible true story of a tragic death and a survivor's unique journey that will forever change what we believe and know about suicide.

"This is one of the most powerful books on suicide we have ever read. We believe that if everybody could read this incredible story they would not consider suicide." -Dale and Dar (Darlene) Emme, Founders of Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program.

Beyond the Grey Sky was written by best-selling author Dustin W. Ruge and was dedicated to his brother David who was lost to suicide over 17 years ago. In this book, Dustin shares his unique journey of survival that industry experts are now calling "incredible" with their reviews stating: "I was transported from laughing out loud (ala David Sedaris) into being moved to tears" to "I know lives can be saved by reading this book." You can learn more about Dustin on his author page in Amazon.com at: amazon.com/author/dustinwruge or his website at DustinRuge.com

Beyond the Grey Sky is available today in print and e-book on Amazon.com. If you would like to book Dustin for interviews and appearances or if you would like receive a free advanced copy of Beyond the Grey Sky to write a review, please email your request to 231134@email4pr.com.

Media Contact:

Dustin Ruge

(480) 689-1494

231134@email4pr.com

DustinRuge.com

SOURCE Dustin Ruge

Related Links

http://DustinRuge.com

