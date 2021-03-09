Draper Hero Institute Announces Emerging Programs That Will Launch In 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Draper Hero Institute (DHI) announced three developing programs that will ignite this year that provides cutting-edge research; entrepreneurial inclusion and equity programs; and mentorship and networking opportunities for future entrepreneurs in the New Economy.

Established in 2018 by legendary Silicon Valley venture capitalist and entrepreneur, Timothy C. Draper, DHI is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides applicable and modern resources for future entrepreneurs globally and ensures inclusiveness and opportunities for all.

"We are an action-based research institute that focuses our efforts on non-traditional pathways to guide future entrepreneurs in the New Economy," said DHI Founder Tim Draper. "Our programs will ignite innovative research; unite new entrepreneurs and provide mentoring through applicable resources. DHI provides a portal to prepare our future entrepreneurs to take on heroic endeavors."

The following is more information on DHI's areas of focus:

Research: Our initial project will be an innovative research index consisting of a series of data indicators on the state of entrepreneurial activity, environment, and drivers - nationally and globally. The "Draper Innovation Index" will look at key success factors, metrics, and indicators that support the performance of startups and businesses. DII will serve as a benchmark to facilitate the creation of new jobs and economic prosperity, pursue emerging opportunities in VC funding, startup culture, and examine government qualities and regulatory environments.

Inclusion: Providing equal opportunities for anyone interested in new entrepreneurial pathways and providing access to resources for all. Fairness and inclusion in DHI outreach efforts will be paramount to successfully reaching those that are interested in entrepreneurial opportunities. DHI will be focused on developing key partnerships with organizations to reach diverse audiences and focus our efforts to highlight endeavors for new entrepreneurs in an ever-evolving world.

Hero Engagement: Utilizing DHI's deep pool of talent and well-connected ecosystem, we empower young entrepreneurs by focusing our efforts to encourage independence, innovation and creativity. With unique opportunities for engagement and hands on experiences, our program ushers mentorship, structure, and networking to support young entrepreneurs through training programs; shared resources; and participation opportunities in unique and cutting-edge events.

"We look forward to launching our new innovative programs throughout the year," said DHI Executive Director Vivian Lufkin. "We are excited to announce that our first research project – the Draper Innovation Index – will be accessible in April."

