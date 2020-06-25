Draper Joins CBX as Senior VP

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Draper—a brand strategy and design expert who has worked with some of the biggest CPG companies and retailers in the world—has joined CBX as a Senior Vice President.

The 30-year veteran of the business is widely known for driving innovation as well as high-volume, adaptive design for top retail and consumer packaged goods companies, said Todd Maute, a Partner at CBX.

Draper has been a leader in helping large and small CPGs develop the agility of a startup, with enhanced speed-to-market and accelerated innovation, Maute said. "We're thrilled to welcome him to CBX, where he will help drive our innovation offer and develop solutions for implementing complex portfolio design strategies."

"Michael has been a catalyst for leading the development of 'adaptive design' solutions globally," Maute said. "He launched the very first agency focused on executing top-tier branding and design strategies across thousands of SKUs. By marrying strategic design with execution, Michael has proven his ability to drive brand continuity across complex portfolios, all while saving money and time."

Over the course of his career, Draper has led brand strategy, design and business development at top agencies such as Interbrand and Brandimage, the global agency formed from the 2008 merger of laga and Desgrippes Gobé. He spent the early part of his career consulting with Procter & Gamble, where he brought Swiffer to the world and worked on the likes of Mr. Clean, Gain, Scope, Fixodent, Downy, Folgers and Ariel (P&G's flagship detergent brand in international markets).

Draper also has broad experience in spearheading private brand strategies on behalf of major retailers. "Michael's achievements include doing every Albertson's own brand SKU at one point and redesigning 7-Eleven's portfolio of products," Maute said. "Over the years, Michael has teamed with everyone from Walmart to Kroger on various private-brand projects."

More recently, at the global prepress house SGS (now sgsco), Draper helped form, lead and grow Marks—the company's adaptive-design division—into a global business with staff in North America and the United Kingdom. "His focus was on bringing a higher level of design and integration to large-scale SKU rollouts," Maute said. "Adaptation—in design and just about every other domain you can think of—is the name of the game today, which is why Michael's skillsets and experience are in such tremendous demand."

At sgsco, Draper collaborated with the likes of SC Johnson (global); RB/Reckitt Benckiser (global); PepsiCo/Quaker Oats/Tropicana (global); Gerber; Nestlé (confectionary); Butterball; Post Foods; NAPA Auto Parts; NutriSystem; Millipore Sigma/Merck; Hain Celestial, and others. His client list has also included Mars; Crisco; Jenny Craig/Nestlé; Schwan Foods; StarKist; 9 Lives; Kibbles 'n Bits; Chunky; V8; Hershey; Campbell's; Swanson; Nature's Goodness, and 7-Eleven.

About CBX

CBX is an independent agency specializing in brand strategy and design services, including branding, innovation, packaging and retail design. Founded in 2003, the company currently employs nearly 100 creative and support staff at its New York City headquarters and Minneapolis office. Its client list includes Mondelez, Kroger, Keurig Dr Pepper, General Mills, Hain Celestial, and Merck.

