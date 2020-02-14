Draper Venture Network's New "Gold Star" Corporate Innovation Program Announces Partnership with TiVo

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Draper Venture Network (DVN), an alliance of independent VC firms with over 900 collective portfolio companies, is announcing the launch of a program called Gold Star to help tech startups effectively navigate partnership and investment opportunities with established companies. One of the first corporate partners in its Gold Star program will be TiVo, a company with an unrivaled legacy of innovation in entertainment and digital technology.

Working with TiVo will give participating tech startups unique strategic insights for commercializing their intellectual property. While many startups and their investors often see IP as a defense strategy, TiVo is prepared to help emerging tech companies understand how to proactively capitalize on the untapped value of their IP.

"The typical startup's approach to IP is to have an IP lawyer file patents and that's about it," says renowned VC Tim Draper. "But now we want our companies to begin profiting from their IP. TiVo has world-class expertise in this field, plus an A-list customer base in media and tech, all of which can be so valuable to our early stage startups."

DVN and TiVo will work on a range of initiatives to highlight and cultivate an ecosystem of radical innovation in the rapidly evolving media and entertainment industry. TiVo will advise, support, and partner with groundbreaking startups from Draper Network's portfolios and beyond, representing sectors such as virtual & augmented reality, blockchain, artificial intelligence, 5G, and quantum computing.

"TiVo is committed to supporting the next generation of early stage startups in unleashing the full potential of the entertainment experience for consumers," said Arvin Patel, EVP and Chief Intellectual Property Officer (CIPO) for TiVo. "We are honored to be included in the DVN's Gold Star program. We see this as an opportunity to partner with groundbreaking tech startups, in a collaborative 'think tank'-style environment, to create a more vibrant ecosystem for entertainment technology."

"The opportunity to share TiVo's world class IP expertise with DVN's impressive roster of technology startups was too good to miss," said Dave Shull, president and CEO, TiVo. "We're all about bringing entertainment together for consumers, wherever they want it, and the best way to do that is by partnering with other great minds in the industry to share expertise and accelerate innovation."

