Drayage Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 2% by 2025| Growing Manufacturing Industry to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Drayage Services Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our drayage services market report covers the following areas:

Drayage Services Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the drayage services market is the growing manufacturing industry. Manufacturing has emerged as a high-growth industry. Numerous countries and regions are witnessing an increase in the manufacturing of electronics, food, rubber and plastic products, textiles, pharmaceuticals, basic metals, and apparel. With the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, the manufacturing industry is undergoing a transformation. In APAC, the manufacturing industry is growing, owing to the availability of low-cost labor and policy reforms that have improved the ease of doing business. In addition, the governments of many countries in APAC have undertaken initiatives to improve the growth of the manufacturing industry. The growth in the manufacturing industry will lead to an increase in the production volumes of various types of products. This will directly drive the demand for drayage services. Moreover, manufacturers and other stakeholders are opting for safer modes of transportation for materials and consumer goods, which is increasing the demand for drayage services. Such factors are likely to fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

However, the shortage of drayage drivers will be a major challenge for the drayage services market during the forecast period. Products in this supply chain need to be delivered to different destinations within a short duration. Consequently, a streamlined supply chain is required to ensure customer satisfaction. However, the global drayage services market is witnessing a shortage of skilled drayage drivers, which is hampering its growth. This shortfall is expected to become more pronounced if various issues, such as low wages, long working hours, and the implementation of electronic logging devices (ELDs), are not addressed. The widening gap between the demand for and supply of skilled drivers will affect the global drayage services market negatively. The industry-wide shortage of drayage drivers may result in low vehicle utilization and missed revenue opportunities. Hence, the shortage of skilled drivers will pose a challenge to the market in focus.

Drayage Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Electronics And Electrical



Food And Beverage



Consumer Goods And Retail



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Drayage Services Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The drayage services market share growth by the electronics and electrical segment will be significant for the revenue generation.

will be significant for the revenue generation. 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for drayage services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. With the rapid economic growth in APAC, the per capita income of the people has increased dramatically over the past few years, which has led to an increase in the purchasing power of consumers, thereby leading to higher sales in the e-commerce sector.

Drayage Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist drayage services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the drayage services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the drayage services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drayage services market vendors

Drayage Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.49 Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Boa Logistics LLC, Evans Delivery Co. Inc. , Hub Group Inc., ITS ConGlobal , J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., PLS Logistics, RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Inc., Schneider National Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

