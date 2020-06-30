Draycott Place Announces Expansion of Its Virtual Consulting Team

NEW CANAAN, Conn., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Draycott Place, a management consulting firm focused exclusively on the Mortgage and Specialty (Re)Insurance industries, announced today that four highly accomplished industry veterans have joined its platform.

Draycott Place was founded in 2018 by Steven Palmer to help entrepreneurial companies take advantage of growth opportunities and mitigate risk. The Company has already proven that it can help clients accomplish strategic and tactical goals by crafting engagement teams composed of individuals who have spent their careers as operators of successful businesses. Steven Palmer said today: "Since establishing Draycott, I have asked people with whom I have previously worked to join me on consulting projects in which their particular skill set has been a perfect fit. This has enabled Draycott Place to add significantly more value to its clients. Draycott Place is now formalizing its virtual team by adding a highly talented group of Strategic Advisors who will share their industry contacts, analytical capabilities, and management expertise with the firm."

The new members of Draycott Place's virtual team include: Stenwyn Joseph, Ed Krug, Ron Gardner and Barbara Contreras.

Stenwyn Joseph, based in Southern California, has spent his career in the mortgage industry having held senior positions at various mortgage companies and more recently with MountainView Financial Solutions. He established his own mortgage consulting firm called MGJ Advisory Solutions in 2019.

Ed Krug, based in Pittsburgh, is a thought-leader in the residential and commercial title insurance industry. Ed has been practicing law for 45 years and has held senior executive positions with firms such as Service Link, LP and Stewart Title.

Ron Gardner, based in Dallas, has been in the F&I products space for the past 30 years, including previously holding a strategic operating role with AUL Corp. Ron established Rosemark Group in 2010 to provide product development and product management services to Third Party Administrators in the Service Contract industry.

Barbara Contreras, based in the New York City area, is a Vice President and Senior Advisor to Draycott Place. Barbara has held senior positions in accounting with a number of large (re)insurance companies including PartnerRe, A-CAP Holdings, and Converium Reinsurance.

Steven Palmer added: "I have had the pleasure of knowing each of these new members of the Draycott Place team for several years and have greatly enjoyed working with them on a number of prior projects. I am thrilled that they have chosen to devote a portion of their time to Draycott Place's platform. I established the firm because I felt that young and growing companies in the mortgage and specialty insurance industries were significantly under-served by other consulting firms. With the addition of this team of Strategic Advisors, we are becoming a trusted advisor to a number of companies in our industries of focus."

Learn more about Draycott Place by visiting: www.draycottplace.biz or email Steven Palmer at [email protected]

