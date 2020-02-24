DRDA, PLLC CPAs & Business Consultants Welcomes Mickey O'Neal, CPA, to the Firm

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas M. (Mickey) O'Neal, CPA, has joined DRDA, PLLC CPAs & Business Consultants as a Manager overseeing both tax, audit and consulting client relationships. Mickey brings with him his outstanding experience in accounting, tax, auditing, and firm practice management.

"We are thrilled to have a CPA with the experience and knowledge of Mickey join the DRDA team," said Doug Dickey, Managing Partner of DRDA PLLC. "I have worked with Mickey on common clients for years here in the Houston market. His reputation, skill, and character are well-known and well-regarded. He has a very bright future with DRDA and will be integral to helping the Firm continue to grow and prosper."

Mickey has more than 40 years of experience in U.S. income tax, including most recently over 30 years as the founder and principal of his firms, first with O'Neal McGuinness and Tinsley, then with Thayer O'Neal Company LLC, PC. Throughout his career, Mickey dedicated several years to Triumph Healthcare as Chairman of the audit committee and as an SEC Audit Partner with Malone & Bailey, Houston, TX. In addition to a broad range of accounting experience, Mickey specializes in tax consulting for individuals, trusts, and closely-held businesses, as well as for medical groups and hospitals.

"I've been in search of the ideal match for my experience and clients, and there was only one 'perfect' fit: DRDA," said Mickey about the move. "I've long been an admirer of DRDA, particularly their brand, leadership, and reputation for exceeding client expectations. I'm so pleased to be joining DRDA because I know my clients will benefit from the Firm's deep expertise across many businesses and services."

Mickey graduated from The University of Houston Central Campus with a Bachelor's in Business Administration/Accounting. Mickey is the Founding member of the National CPA Healthcare Advisors Association, a trade association of CPA firms focused on serving the needs of medical practices. Mickey is also the founding member of the Public Company CPA Alliance, a trade association of CPA firms, focused on auditing small public companies.

DRDA PLLC is a full-service accounting firm serving clients nationally and internationally. We are dedicated to providing our clients with professional, personalized services, and guidance in a wide range of financial and business needs including, but not limited to, business consulting, auditing, business advisory services, bookkeeping, tax preparation, and tax consulting for individuals and businesses. www.drdacpa.com

Media Contact:

Jay Barrera

Phone: (281) 954-6039

Email: james.barrera@drdacpa.com

