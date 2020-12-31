Dreadrock Releases New Video "You Can Be Whatever"

CHICAGO, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreadrock has been teasing the release of the music video for the song "You Can Be Whatever" off his latest album Rocket Power 2 for the past couple of days on social media and it's finally out! You Can Be Whatever is one of the ten tracks on Dreadrock's album RocketPower2 launched on December 4th ,2020.

Check it out 'You Can Be Whatever' music video here: https://bit.ly/2Ky2V4v