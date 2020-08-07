Dream Gig: Receive $1,000 for Riding Your Motorcycle and Sharing Your Story Online

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you own and ride an American motorcycle? This is your chance to receive $1,000 for going on a socially distanced motorcycle ride.

ChopperExchange , the largest online marketplace for American motorcycles, is offering motorcycle riders a chance to get paid while riding their motorcycle here in the United States.

Social media post on the ChopperExchange Facebook page announcing the Dream Gig contest.

The company — which helps motorcycle enthusiasts and dealers buy and sell American motorcycles online — wants to pay someone $1,000 to go on a socially distanced ride and allow the company to share their riding story online.

"The motorcycle community, like most Americans and others around the world, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis," explains the company's co-president, Jacob Braun. "We thought that this would be a great way to encourage riders to have some safe fun and bring joy to the riding community."

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many Americans are cooped up at home and looking for safe, outdoor activities. Motorcycle riding is one way to get out, practice social distancing and still have fun. As a result, dealers across the country are reporting an increase in first-time riders coming in to buy a motorcycle.

One lucky rider will be chosen on August 31st. After their dream ride, they will submit a 60-second video describing the experience.

Even if you don't land the dream gig, the story will be featured on ChopperExchange and the company's social media. Everyone, including the company's 700,000 social media fans, will have the opportunity to join the adventure vicariously.

To apply, you must be at least 21 years old, licensed to ride a motorcycle and own an American brand of motorcycle.

See the complete rules and apply here.

Contact: Mirela Setkic

(800) 523-7274

[email protected]

SOURCE ChopperExchange