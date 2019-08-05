Dream Hotel Group Partners With 18Main To Bring Iconic Dream Hotels Brand To Downtown Memphis

Representing a major milestone for the hospitality brand, Dream Memphis will mark the second Dream Hotels location in Tennessee, following the highly anticipated opening of Dream Nashville earlier this year. The boutique hotel will feature 178 guestrooms and four highly activated dining and nightlife venues, including a signature restaurant, lobby lounge, coffee shop and rooftop bar with indoor and outdoor event space.

"Memphis has seen a host of intriguing developments in the past few years, and we're excited to be a part of the momentum," said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein. "We're confident that our guests will enjoy many memorable moments at Dream Memphis while discovering all that the city has to offer. It's the perfect location for the Dream Hotels brand, furthering our strategic growth and expansion into historic city centers across the United States and worldwide."

"I talk all the time about our development strategy of building up and not out," said City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. "Having a global brand like Dream Hotel Group come Downtown and transform a historic space into a vibrant, new hotel fits in perfectly with that vision. I'm happy to welcome them to Memphis and look forward to experiencing the progress and finished product."

Situated in the heart of Downtown Memphis at the corner of Main Street and Gayoso Avenue along the history trolley line, the building's original Art Moderne façade will remain, boasting stylistic details such as rounded corners, glass-block windows and an overall monolithic appearance with applied decorative motifs. The development team is committed to upholding the unique and iconic design queues that make the existing structure so profound, including a high-impact local art collection that will grace the double-height lobby and welcome hotel guests and visitors alike to experience Dream Hotels' renowned hospitality.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dream Hotel Group to welcome their iconic Dream Hotels brand to Memphis. Dream represents a vibrancy and sophisticated experience that we're confident will become a focal point of the neighborhood and city as a whole," said Tom Intrator, 18Main principal. "Through this partnership, we at 18Main are standing by our commitment to simultaneously honor the past while redefining the currency and capacity of Downtown Memphis."

Memphis is known for its authentic sounds from Sun Studio to Stax Records, permeating through the streets of the world-famous entertainment destination, Beale Street, known for its galleries, bars and restaurants and rich musical roots in the blues celebrating music legends Johnny Cash, B.B. King and Elvis Presley. Dream Memphis is situated just steps from Beale Street, as well as the FedEx Forum, home of world-class concerts and events, the NBA Memphis Grizzlies and NCAA Memphis Tigers. The corporate landscape of Dream Hotel's future corridor includes world headquarters of ServiceMaster, AutoZone, Indigo Ag, and soon FedEx Logistics.

"We are excited by 18Main's continued investment in the Downtown core. Their commitment to revitalization and reuse aligns well with the Downtown Memphis Commission's vision," said Jennifer Oswalt, Downtown Memphis Commission President & CEO. "This is a key site on Main Street and near the entertainment district, and we believe the reimagining of this beautiful building into a boutique hotel would create additional 24/7 vibrancy, which is always welcome Downtown."

"Our development plans for and partnerships with esteemed brands like Dream Hotel Group would not be feasible without financial support from the Downtown Memphis Commission, whose ever-growing leadership in activating and developing the spaces and communities of Downtown Memphis is critical to our work as developers," added Intrator.

"We are honored to be working with 18Main on this truly unique and exciting project," said Jeff Donnelly, Vice President of Development, Dream Hotel Group. "Dream Memphis is a reflection of our commitment to deliver leading lifestyle hotels in storied communities that aim to serve as a cultural and entertainment hub for the neighborhood and visitors alike. By partnering with 18Main, who shares our passion and vested interest in the ultimate success of the community, Dream Memphis will be a special addition to the continued renaissance and growth of the city."

With the Mississippi River as its backdrop, Memphis is famous for the influential blues and soulful rock 'n' roll music that has its origins steeped in southwest Tennessee. Dream Memphis is close to popular attractions that include Sun Studio, Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion, the Rock 'n' Soul Museum, Blues Hall of Fame and Stax Museum of American Soul Music. The important National Civil Rights Museum, Memphis Botanical Garden, Memphis Zoo and well-known Brooks Museum round out the many things to do and see in Memphis.

About Dream Hotels

Dream Hotels are individually curated properties that together comprise a unique narrative. The brand is underwritten by a design philosophy that is both surreal and contemporarily chic. Located in the United States and abroad, the design of each property is informed by its locale and taken to Dream status by a pool of world-renowned architects and interior designers. The result is a stay experience well-suited to the discerning traveler who seeks comfort in a truly cosmopolitan atmosphere. For more information, please visit www.dreamhotels.com.

About Dream Hotel Group

Dream Hotel Group is a hotel brand and management company with a rich, 30-year history of managing properties in some of the world's most highly competitive hotel environments. Home to its Dream Hotels, Time Hotels, The Chatwal and Unscripted Hotels brands, Dream Hotel Group encompasses three business lines: Proprietary Brands, Hotel Management and Dining & Nightlife. The Company is committed to the philosophy that forward-thinking design, service and guest experiences should be available across market segments. Dream Hotel Group is dedicated to offering travelers an authentic connection to their chosen destination through a truly original approach. For more information, please visit www.dreamhotelgroup.com and follow @dreamhotelgroup on Twitter.

About 18Main

18Main is a real estate investment group with an eye for burgeoning opportunity, the vision to curate growth initiatives, and the capacity to partner with a varied group of operators. Focused on revitalization in Memphis, 18Main was incubated as an expansive vision to use real estate as a way to invest in talented business people and breathe new life into primed communities. For more information, please visit https://18main.com/.

SOURCE Dream Hotel Group

Related Links

http://www.dreamhotelgroup.com

