Dream Pops Issues Allergy Alert for Undeclared Milk in Certain Lots of Dream Pops Bites

Product UPC Best By Dates Dream Pops Bites, Vanilla Sky 854097008254 6/28/22 – 10/21/22 Dream Pops Bites, Berry Dreams 854097008247 6/28/22 – 10/21/22 Dream Pops Bites, Birthday Cake 854097008339 6/28/22 – 10/21/22 Dream Pops Bites, Cookie Dough 854097008322 6/28/22 – 10/21/22

UPC information can be found on the side of the cup and best by dates can be found on the bottom of the cup.

No other Dream Pops products are being recalled.

The recall is the result of an investigation following a consumer report of an allergic reaction. No other reactions related to this matter has been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Dream Pops Bites products may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at [email protected].

SOURCE Dream Pops