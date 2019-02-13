DREAM Project to Host Seventh Annual Benefit and Awards in New York City

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After seven consecutive years, The DREAM Project's Sueños Benefit is now among the most eagerly awaited events of the New York City social calendar. Celebrities, educators and New York's most prominent philanthropists gather every year to help DREAM expand their educational programs, impact more disadvantage communities and close the cycle of poverty in the Dominican Republic.

Sueños 2019 is set to take place on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm at The Mezzanine, located at 55 Broadway in Manhattan. This year's program will bring attendees through an experiential voyage of the Dominican Republic rich culture all under one empowering night full of exquisite food, music and more.

Sueños 2019 red carpet kicks off the night at 6:30 pm with celebrity guest appearances by Dascha Polanco from Orange is the New Black, Latin producer and co-founder of bachata group Aventura Lenny Santos, and actor/writer Taye Diggs. Immediately followed by a VIP tasting featuring an exclusive Dominican culinary demonstration by Chef Kelvin, winner of Beat Bobby Flay. Tickets to this exclusive tasting are limited to 80 VIP guests, who will enjoy the exquisite culinary flavors of the Dominican Republic paired with signature cocktails by Brugal 1888.

Sueños 2019 main event and awards begin at 7:30 pm with an open bar and passed Hors d'oeuvre for everyone. The soireé will feature a presentation of the DREAM Educator of the Year and DREAMer of the Year awards, followed by headline performances by the DREAM Bachata Academy Band. Formed by a group of DREAM Dominican students traveling from the Dominican Republic, the band will share the stage with the legendary Doug Wimbish from Living Colors and the stars from Broadway's School of Rock, Brandon Niederauer and Raghav Mehrotra. Bachata, jazz and the sounds of rock are for sure a one-in-a-lifetime show not to be missed.

As usual, 100% proceeds from the event will go directly towards DREAM's programs, impacting more than 9,000 Dominican youth in 27 different communities.

This year's sponsors, helping DREAM create change and end the cycle of poverty in the Dominican Republic, include: JetBlue , Fast Enterprises , Brugal , Phoenix Tower International , Dominican Republic Tourism , The Latino Network Coalition , Beachwold Residential , and Univision .

To be part of this stellar night and help us make a difference, please visit www.dominicandream.org or purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/suenos-2019-tickets-54366459544?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

WHO WE ARE

DREAM was founded in 2002 by a group of visionary volunteers and donors who, after visiting a public school in Cabarete with no running water or electricity, were compelled to improve Latin America's poorest performing education system. They established both a US and Dominican non-profit organization to create change. From acclaimed author Julia Alvarez and Pulitzer Prize winner Junot Díaz, to the first Dominican-born member of Congress, Adriano Espaillat, DREAM's board has consisted of artists, athletes, educators, and philanthropists leading the charge to educate all Dominican youth. We build and run schools together with communities; we establish quality educational programs; and we stay and work with the communities until they are willing and able to do it on their own. This is what sets DREAM apart from other organizations. Our DREAM is that all children and youth in the Dominican Republic will have equal opportunities to learn and realize their full potential through transformative education programs that combat the effects of poverty. DREAM serves more than 9,000 youth throughout 27 DREAM communities across the Dominican Republic. To learn more or to get involved, visit www.dominicandream.org/ .

