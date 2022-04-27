DREAM11 RELIES ON VOLT ACTIVE DATA TO ENGAGE 130 MILLION USERS IN IPL 2022

After seeing success with the technology, Dream11 broadens its use of the Volt Active Data Platform. Tweet this

"This is a win-win for Dream11 and Volt," said Volt Active Data CEO David Flower. "The expansion represents not only another validation of the Volt Active Data Platform as a leader in real-time data technology, but it's also a game-changer for Dream11 as it will essentially future-proof their platform for the explosive growth they're experiencing and will continue to experience."

Volt provides the accuracy, reliability, and performance demanded by the millions of sports fans looking to join fantasy contests during the IPL. Whether it's among friends or among a million other fans competing to showcase their skill and knowledge of cricket, Volt's low latency even under huge spikes in traffic (right after the toss) enables Dream11 to provide the best fantasy experience for fans and become the number one choice in India for fantasy sports.

"With the 2022 IPL season promising to set new record numbers across the board, we knew this was the perfect time to step up our strategic relationship with the Volt Active Data team," said Dream11 CTO Amit Sharma. "At Dream11, a great user experience, data-driven approach and cutting-edge technology are always at our core. The data pattern challenge we face during the IPL is very nuanced and Volt is the one platform we've found that can help us overcome these technical challenges."

