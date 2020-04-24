Dreame Hosts a Fantastic Celebration to Welcome the Arrival of World Book and Copyright Day

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of World Book and Copyright Day on 23 April, a range of activities to promote reading and the cultural aspects of books took place across the world.

Dreame hosted a celebration to promote the enjoyments of books and reading, which is an occasion to pay a range tribute to books and encourage people to discover the pleasure of reading.

Dreame's celebration

On April 23, Dreame prepared a number of selected books on the bookstore. Each story that was featured not only has been independently selected and reviewed by the editorial team, but also is popular among readers.

In order to let the reader improve the enthusiasm of reading, Dreame gave out out around $300 worth of reading coupons. As long as every reader follows Dreame's Facebook and checks out for official notifications, coupons can be snapped up multiple times. Coupons are given on a regular basis depending on the time difference of each country. Every reader can grab 50 gold coupons ~ 100 gold coupons at a time.

The latest development

In order to provide quality content to a variety of people in different counties, Dreame is adding stories' new languages, such as: Indonesian and Filipino. This allows more readers across the world to experience the benefits of more book language choices.

What's more, we are excited to announce that a new story app, which dedicated to support provide Fantasy, Doomsday, Paranormal Urban and Game Fiction, is going to meet the word next month. Possibilities of those stories never end and authors are encouraged to release their imaginations and bring readers to a fictional land.

We hope the announcement enable more people to read in a way that works best for them, and we're look forward to hearing more fantasy, adventure & doomsday stories from authors and readers.

About Dreame

Dreame is a network reading platform, it provides readers with excellent content, and authors also can present themselves. As time goes by, Dreame has been the home of over 150,000 fictions by more than 60,000 authors. By creating a place through the shared readings and the shared knowledge, readers around the world can connect and mutually enjoy a good time.

Dreame is taking place many counties to help readers recognize the magical power of books, it aims to built a link between love and the passion, a bridge between different countries and across cultures. And it always help readers sharing romantic, fantasy, adventure & doomsday and many other type of stories to symbolize the power of books and encourage reading as much as possible.

