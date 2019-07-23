Dreame Readership Surges with new Alpha Series

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame, an up-and-coming social reading platform offering both readers and writers a place to congregate and enjoy fascinating stories, is enjoying a newfound surge of success following the addition of the highly popular Alpha series of writings.

Dreame allows both new and established writers to get their stories seen without the hassle of securing publishers or struggling to find an audience by collecting, sorting, and tagging stories submitted to the site. Users are then able to easily browse and enjoy thousands of writings based on their personal interests. Especially avid readers may wish to acquire some stories available exclusively at a premium using in-app purchases.

This allows for much greater reader freedom than traditional platforms, all while maintaining a strong discoverability appeal thanks to its impressive reader community.

Stories such as The Alpha's Daughter (Book 2 in an ongoing series) - a tale wrought with intrigue, mystery, love, and passion - have already amassed well over half a million reads on Dreame alone - proving there is an avid reader-base eager to discover alternative writings that explore non-traditional themes and motifs.

In June 2019, Dreame has paid out more than $100,000 to participating authors, with the Alpha series standing out as a rising star. Any user is welcome to submit their story to Dreame and receive payment for their creation if such story is selected by and signed with Dreame.

The Alpha series, aimed primarily at young adults, explores taboo social concepts such as forbidden love and romantic triangles, told through a dark narrative featuring werewolves and vampires.

In a trend that was perhaps popularized by the rise of the Twilight series of novels - which saw its original debut as amateur fanfiction, young readers have been seeking out more similar stories wherever they can find them. Dreame provides countless stories with strong female lead characters, non-conventional concept exploration, and rich sensual themes that readers will be hard-pressed to find anywhere else.

Dreame represents the perfect place for such readers to get their fix, offering over 20,000 stories that cover a wide range of genres to cater to their needs. Readers already number in the millions now, and the community is steadily growing.

About STARY and Dreame

STARY is a private equity firm based in Singapore, a holding company for a fiction reading mobile app: Dreame. It strives to build an online platform where information technologies are applied to enable novel lovers to write, read and share great content, and to provide practical solutions to help business partners and writers achieve content monetization. After preparatory work started in 2016, Dreame was officially launched in August of 2018. It has since gained more than 1 million downloads on both the Google Play and App Store as of March 2019. It is featured as the second highest reading App on the Google Play store, ranked by revenue.

