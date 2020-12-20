Dreame Technology's Smart Factory Breaks Suction Speed Barrier to Mass Produce 150,000rpm Vacuum Motors

In 2020, Dreame successfully developed high-speed vacuum motors that reach 150,000rpm, breaking the market technical barrier of 125,000rpm to deliver much stronger suction performance. With the new factory now in operation, it expanded to six production lines and achieved an annual production capacity of four million. This new smart factory has started to manufacture what will be the top performing vacuum cleaner in Dreame's product line.

"Dreame is entering a period of rapid growth and is showing great potential for future development. The company is persistent in independent innovation and has quickly established advantages in core technology R&D. Dreame will stride into a new era of whole unit production and intelligent manufacturing," said Yu Hao, founder and CEO of Dreame.

The Dreame team leading the Smart Factory is joined by experts in the fields of motor R&D, laboratory, machine engineering, machine quality, supply chain, finance and human resources. Close collaboration and teamwork are essential for the smooth operations of the motor factory, with everyone working together to solve problems, ensure the quality of the motors and coordinate supply chain and delivery.

As Dreame continues to deliver high-performance and competitive products in the international market, the total number of patents reached 248. Powered by Dreame's engineers with an aerospace background, intelligent manufacturing including automation production and mechanized operations also achieves high precision.

"Dreame hopes the super vacuums with brushless motors of 150,000rpm can benefit more and more families. Everyone deserves to experience cutting-edge technologies at affordable prices, and that's what Dreame is aiming for; changing the world with innovative technologies and building the machines of the future to explore infinite possibilities in the intelligent service robotics industry," said Yu Hao.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology, an innovative brand with the vision to enhance global users' quality of life with a focus on high-performance cleaning appliances leveraging astrodynamics technologies. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact

Name: Yuekun Liu

Email Address: [email protected]

Contact Number: +86 400-875-9511

SOURCE Dreame Technology