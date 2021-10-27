Dreamium Labs Transforms Your Selfie Into A Secure, Interactive NFT Avatar ID To Traverse The Open Metaverse

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamium Labs, the world's leading open metaverse platform developer, announced today the unveiling of the Dreamscape Open Metaverse, a unique blockchain platform that is laying the groundwork for the next generation of digital engagement and monetization for users, creators, and developers. It is the world's first open NFT metaverse platform that enables everyone to join simply by taking a selfie which creates their full-body 3D 'minii' avatar and blockchain account with an advanced NFT identity system. The first instantiation is available today in the company's miniiworld app (available on iOS).

Key Features of the Dreamscape Open Metaverse Platform

NFT Character System: The foundation of the Dreamscape community is the miniiverse , an integrated decentralized universal NFT character system (dUNCS, pronounced "dunks") of intelligent and interactive minii avatars – the users. It authenticates users and manages aesthetics, skills, powers, rankings, and items privately and securely. Now, everyone with a minii can be a part of the next generation of gaming, immersive worlds, social media, and entertainment apps. Your minii serves as the base 'DNA' for creating multiple digital personas that are transportable, intelligent, interactive, and immersive. The miniiverse is a global "game-within-a-game" system that provides global player rankings as well as timed quests and missions that span themes nominated and voted on by the community.

The foundation of the Dreamscape community is the , an integrated decentralized universal NFT character system (dUNCS, pronounced "dunks") of intelligent and interactive minii avatars – the users. It authenticates users and manages aesthetics, skills, powers, rankings, and items privately and securely. Now, everyone with a minii can be a part of the next generation of gaming, immersive worlds, social media, and entertainment apps. Your minii serves as the base 'DNA' for creating multiple digital personas that are transportable, intelligent, interactive, and immersive. The miniiverse is a global "game-within-a-game" system that provides global player rankings as well as timed quests and missions that span themes nominated and voted on by the community. Interoperability With All Avatars and Characters : The miniiverse dUNCS is designed to be open to all avatar systems and 3D characters from games, television, movies, and independent artists. Any avatar or 3D character can be offered as an NFT drop on the platform for users to select as their NFT avatar ID as they traverse across the open metaverse.

: The miniiverse dUNCS is designed to be open to all avatar systems and 3D characters from games, television, movies, and independent artists. Any avatar or 3D character can be offered as an NFT drop on the platform for users to select as their NFT avatar ID as they traverse across the open metaverse. Interoperability With Other Blockchains and Tools: An open metaverse requires spanning worlds and applications that may exist on a variety of platforms. The Dreamscape Open Metaverse achieves compatibility by utilizing bridges across blockchains while also providing connectors up stack into popular interactive tools such as game engines and 3D web environments. In doing so, simplicity in development is also achieved by eliminating the need to learn new languages and concepts required in traditional blockchain and crypto dApps.

An open metaverse requires spanning worlds and applications that may exist on a variety of platforms. The Dreamscape Open Metaverse achieves compatibility by utilizing bridges across blockchains while also providing connectors up stack into popular interactive tools such as game engines and 3D web environments. In doing so, simplicity in development is also achieved by eliminating the need to learn new languages and concepts required in traditional blockchain and crypto dApps. New Play-Create-Develop-to-Earn-plus Donate (PCD2E+D) Rewards Model: Notably, it also introduces the next generation of the popular play-to-earn model (P2E), creating a 'freewarding' (free + rewarding) ecosystem that incentivizes users to play, creators to create, and developers to develop, enabling the entire open metaverse community to earn while also donating to charities.

Notably, it also introduces the next generation of the popular play-to-earn model (P2E), creating a 'freewarding' (free + rewarding) ecosystem that incentivizes users to play, creators to create, and developers to develop, enabling the entire open metaverse community to earn while also donating to charities. Dream Maker nodes and REM tokens: Just like the human brain needs REM sleep to create dreams and function properly, the Dreamscape Network needs its native token, REM, to power the blockchain operations. Dream Maker nodes are the backbone of the Dreamscape Open Metaverse, operating all blockchain functionality, REM tokens and the dUNCS capabilities. REM makes it possible to offer everyone opportunities to secure the network, provide governance and obtain PCD2E+D rewards to accelerate the adoption and long-term sustainability of the Dreamscape Open Metaverse.

Just like the human brain needs REM sleep to create dreams and function properly, the Dreamscape Network needs its native token, REM, to power the blockchain operations. Dream Maker nodes are the backbone of the Dreamscape Open Metaverse, operating all blockchain functionality, REM tokens and the dUNCS capabilities. REM makes it possible to offer everyone opportunities to secure the network, provide governance and obtain PCD2E+D rewards to accelerate the adoption and long-term sustainability of the Dreamscape Open Metaverse. DAO Community and Charitable Giving Fund: The Dreamscape MetaDAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) is the proposed decentralized community whose members own and operate The Dreamscape Open Metaverse platform, targeted to launch in early 2022. Its primary mission is to coalesce and engage members on the advancement of an open and decentralized metaverse by adding value to its ongoing operations, technical developments, security, and prosperity. Built into the bylaws is a Charitable Giving Fund focused on helping those in the community in areas of creative pursuits for the underprivileged, mental health issues, and environmental causes -- all voted on by the community.

"For far too long, large tech companies have been in control of our platforms and traded on users' privacy for corporate profits," said Mike Rubin, founder of Dreamium Labs. "The core mission of the Dreamscape Open Metaverse is to ensure the next big digital platform puts users in control of their interactive digital identity and makes them central in ownership of an environmentally conscious, caring, and charitable community."

minii NFT: More Than Just an Avatar

Different from today's avatars, a minii NFT represents the next generation of interactive identity specifically designed for the metaverse and Web 3.0. It creates a "container" that only the user retains the rights to, and holds their collection of avatar personas, unique digital DNA, aesthetics, skills, powers, rankings, and items privately and securely.

Through the miniiworld app, users take a simple selfie and are presented with two interactive versions of their digital persona: a realistic "minii.me" and a fantasy "minii.toon." Then, they can personalize and customize their minii with new hairstyles, outfits, and movements. Users can invite their friends and family to share miniis and collaborate on augmented reality (AR) videos by hosting a minii DJ party, create fun scenes, and much more that can be shared across all social media platforms.

Now, everyone can quickly and easily take their social media content to the next level by creating AR videos. As captions and narration become more commonplace, "Snips" supports scene narration by simultaneously mirroring facial expressions and capturing your voice. Take a photo or record an AR video to post in real-time or talk and narrate existing experiences.

The Next Generation of Play-to-Earn is Play-Create-Develop-to-Earn-plus-Donate

The formation of a community is the foundation of the Dreamscape Open Metaverse's Play-Create-Develop-to-Earn (PCD2E+D) model, which rewards every user through their participation as a minii. The first quest, which will be available on miniiworld later this year, is social clout. Users will secure their rankings based on a multitude of scores calculated by engagement with their social media posts, collectability of outfits, hairstyles and movements, number of friends in your crew, and time of play. Their global rankings are then calculated with an algorithm and users are rewarded accordingly with REM tokens.

Further, taking Play-to-Earn to the next level with a donation component (PCD2E+D), the Dreamscape Open Metaverse also rewards creators and developers on similar algorithms for the collective rankings of their NFTs or applications based on community activity. The collective activities of the ecosystem not only delivers earnings to the community, it also generates a pool for charitable donations and causes that the community can vote on.

Celebrity NFTs and Creative Partnership Opportunities

Numerous celebrities across music, television, movies, sports, and social media are making money off their digital likeness already. Hollywood and creative studios are eager to monetize their character IP and uncover new revenue streams.

"The combination of realism and fantasy that a minii offers creates an opportunity for celebrities to present their true authentic selves as well as alter-ego digital personas that can interact with their fan base through new forms of creative expression," explained Rick Levy, former COO and founding partner of ICM Partners, as well as an early-stage investor and advisor to Dreamium Labs. "Celebrities are often challenged to have meaningful interactions with their fans because they cannot be everywhere at once. The Dreamscape Open Metaverse enables all-new exciting pathways for celebrities to engage with their digitally native audiences."

"At Rock The Bells our goal is to connect Hip-Hop's rich history to the present while pushing the culture forward through a modern approach, which is why we're excited to team up with Dreamium for their debut Metaverse launch," said Rich Morris, Vice President of Commerce at Rock The Bells. "In partnering with Dreamium Labs, we are bringing Hip-Hop culture to the metaverse, and can't wait to connect the two worlds of Hip-Hop and technology."

An Infinite Canvas for Creators and Developers

As users continue onboarding into the metaverse, developers will be inspired and incentivized to play a role in building the infrastructure that will characterize Web 3.0. Dreamium Labs defines this as Decentralized Massively Multiplayer Interconnected eXperiences (dMMIX), which includes games, immersive worlds, social media, and entertainment apps. They are poised to become the new standard of the online experience.

No Environmental Impact, Massively Scalable Blockchain

Other blockchains claim their "green" platform does not impact the planet because they purchase carbon offsets. The Dreamscape Open Metaverse is the only one to have a fully zero carbon footprint native to its blockchain operations. It was designed around a philosophical imperative that requires the network and Dream Maker nodes to exclusively use 100% renewable energy. To scale, it also has the capacity to annually process 120 billion transactions.

The Future of User Privacy and the Digital Economy

"Our digital representations as interactive avatars are the foundational layer to the metaverse and getting it right for users is an imperative for humanity as we transition into the next massive digital platform. But, unfortunately, the amount of personal data that will be collected through these interactive avatars will exponentially explode the potential for exploitation and invasion of privacy," said Rubin.

"As we come to market, we are calling on the industry to support an open metaverse, one that integrates a universal interactive NFT ID system so that the users are in control - having self-sovereignty over their identities and getting rewarded for the value they bring. By introducing new revenue models like NFT sales, persona licensing and PCD2E+D earnings, creators and developers can replace their reliance on maximizing their advertising revenues and eliminate their need for the invasive collection of user data," Rubin added.

About Dreamium Labs

Dreamium Labs (Dreamium) is the world's leading open metaverse platform developer and creator of the Dreamscape Open Metaverse. The company has built the industry's first decentralized platform for transportable interactive virtual personas and digital goods forming a universal gamified ranking and rewards system. Dreamium's Dreamscape Open Metaverse is a unique blockchain platform for users, creators, and developers. Operating the world's first open NFT metaverse platform that everyone can join, Dreamium enables users to create a full-body 3D 'minii' avatar and blockchain account with an advanced NFT identity system from a selfie. The Dreamscape Open Metaverse can be accessed through its miniiworld app (available on iOS). To achieve the next digital realm, the company has assembled a team of passionate inventors, developers, artists, from a cross-section of the tech and entertainment landscape. For more information, visit www.gominii.com and www.dreamium.io .

