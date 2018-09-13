WARMINSTER, Pa., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamLine Shower is offering their biggest sale of the year, happening now at The Home Depot, where DreamLine's premium shower doors, shower enclosures, shower panels, tub doors, shower bases, and shower accessories are available at savings of Up to 20% Off through December 3rd, 2018.

DreamLine’s Biggest Sale of the Year at The Home Depot is Happening Now

DreamLine's luxurious shower product lines feature the latest trends and hottest selling designs to fit the needs of every shower space. Offering countless designs and sizes, along with finishes to coordinate with any bathroom fixture, DreamLine will have the perfect shower solution for any bathroom remodel, and just in time for the holidays.

Take the DreamLine Enigma-X sliding shower door, tub door, or shower enclosure which brings an air of sophistication and luxury with its fully frameless design and distinctive hardware.

DreamLine's Unidoor, a frameless swinging shower door designed in-step with current market trends of clean lines and minimal hardware.

DreamLine's Linea collection of walk-in shower panels, which gives any space the bright and open design of a doorless shower.

DreamLine and The Home Depot are happy to provide consumers with even more value on DreamLine products. "We are thrilled to work with The Home Depot and grow our partnership by helping their customer base find their DreamLine Shower Door at tremendous discounts," said Michael Murphy, Vice President of Sales at DreamLine Shower.

View DreamLine's complete product line, available through The Home Depot, at www.homedepot.com/dreamline

About DreamLine

Headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania, DreamLine is a market leading, technology-driven designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium shower products including frameless glass shower doors, shower enclosures, tub doors, and acrylic shower bases. DreamLine offers over 5,000 products across over 60 models including top selling frameless shower doors. For more information please visit www.DreamLine.com.

