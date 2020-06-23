Dreams Come True Inc. Launches Kickstarter Campaign

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreams Come True Inc. has launched a first Kickstarter campaign for its contemporary and unique vision board company, effective today.

Dreams Come True Inc. offers a variety of complete and customizable lifestyle vision board sets. Each unique set includes 100 pre-printed images of elegantly designed and beautiful graphics that can be used to design and individualize each vision board. Additional options include templates for creating personalized images to tailor the boards to the customer's specific goals. This is a new, modern way to dream.

Dreams Come True Inc.

In addition to the unique board designs, each vision board set includes the images, graphics, and pictures of goals that can be used to complete the board. The 100 "dream circles" or images included in each set are pre-cut 4" x 4" circles which are placed in the designated spaces in each board. The process for customizing a completed vision board is simplified and allows for an unlimited amount of options to create a unique and individualized board.

The goal of the company is to offer consumers a unique, easy, and customizable vision board set to use to enable them to focus on and visualize their dreams. Styles include bright casual designs to elegant mirrored and framed sets. Products available offer the consumers choices to match their individual lifestyle and interiors. Dreams Come True has styles suitable for everyone – from ages 5 to 115.

With more than 16 years of experience in creating brands, packaging design, and advertising, Dreams Come True was created and developed by Karine Osipyan. "Design is my passion; I love the creating process. I think every person has creative talent inside of them. I wanted to create a product that helps people envision their ideal life and was easy to customize based on their individual dreams. With the vision board sets we have developed, it is fast and easy for anyone to personalize their own board to help them focus on their ideal life. Today, more than ever, the world needs to envision the positives in life."

Dreams Come True is excited to announce the launch of the Kickstarter campaign and to offer creative and motivational products that can help people envision the life of their dreams.

