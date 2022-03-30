DreamSave Passes 1 Million Transactions

Fast-Growing Fintech App Helps Unbanked People in Emerging Markets Achieve Financial Goals

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamStart Labs announced today that its award-winning DreamSave app, which helps unbanked people in emerging markets access loans, has passed 1 million transactions. DreamSave, which was recently named "Best Developing World Technology" by Fast Company magazine, is a market-leading fintech solution for informal community banking. With new transactions doubling every quarter, a growing number of people around the world now rely on DreamSave as their primary financial services platform.

DreamSave fintech app helps unbanked women in emerging markets access loans

For over half the world, the dream of financial independence often seems out of reach. Traditional banks can be expensive and inflexible – and if you're a woman living in poor rural village, they may not be available at all. DreamStart Labs was founded by former Silicon Valley executives to solve this problem. The company's DreamSave app changes the game, making it easy for people to save money and access loans through community savings groups. Collectively, these groups manage billions of dollars each year in some of the world's fastest-growing economies.

"Our passion is to help underserved people in emerging markets achieve their dreams of a better life," said Wes Wasson, CEO of DreamStart Labs. "We're excited to see so many people around the world put their trust in us as we work hard to make financial services fast, easy, and affordable for everyone."

About DreamStart Labs

DreamStart Labs (www.dreamstartlabs.com) is a social impact technology startup that helps people in the developing world achieve their dreams of a better life. The company offers award-winning digital banking solutions for underserved people in emerging markets, 80 percent of whom are women. Founded by former Silicon Valley executives, the company is a member of the Inclusive Fintech 50, honoring the Top 50 startups driving financial inclusion for 3 billion people worldwide. DreamStart Labs is headquartered in California and has operations in multiple countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Media Contact:

Wes Wasson

[email protected]

408-914-1234

SOURCE DreamStart Labs