Dreamscape Media Names Catherine Zappa Publisher & Executive VP of Film & Television

"Cat has shown tremendous talent and strategic direction during her time with Dreamscape – elevating Dreamscape's prominence as a multi-format, diversified publishing company," said Jeff Jankowski, Midwest Tape vice president and founder of hoopla digital. "Most notably she has secured global acquisitions, grown our audio practice and strengthened the depth of our library content offerings. Aside from her deep publishing expertise, she is a valued leader and visionary. She has fostered a collaborative environment for Dreamscape employees and strategic partners alike."

Zappa joined Dreamscape Media as Executive Director of Content & Strategy in February 2019. She has since secured high profile video and audio deals for the company, including deals with K2 Communications, Maya Digital Studios and One Day University. She also oversaw and grew strategic partnerships with prestigious publishing partners like Turner Publishing and Highlights for Children.

As Publisher & Executive VP of Film & Television, Zappa will oversee all sales and operations for Dreamscape – including acquisitions, design, production, marketing and brand management.

Zappa succeeds publishing veteran Tammy Faxel, who passed away unexpectedly in March 2020. Faxel joined the company in 2014 and is credited with leading the company into an award-winning era of growth, innovation and recognition.

"Under the outstanding leadership of Tammy and my talented colleagues, Dreamscape has grown into a multifaceted media company, that leads with a community-first approach," said Zappa. "It's an honor to carry on this commitment to innovation and service. I look forward to working with my colleagues across Dreamscape and Midwest Tape as we continue to amplify the voices of diverse creatives and bring enriching, accessible content to library communities. I'm also enthusiastic about our continued growth in audio, education and family entertainment."

"Tammy was a visionary in her approach – maintaining and growing the ideas she implemented into all facets of the content and product we're producing today," added Zappa. "Aside from her tremendous career accomplishments, I will forever value the mentorship and friendship Tammy provided me. We crossed paths many times over the last decade. It was a blessing for our friendship to eventually double as a working relationship last year. I am extremely grateful for the time I had to learn from her; and will do everything I can to carry on the legacy and leadership values she established."

Zappa brings nearly 20 years of publishing and entertainment experience to the executive role. Before joining Dreamscape, Zappa was Director of Sales at HarperCollins Christian Publishing, where she had a near decade long tenure.

Prior to HarperCollins, Zappa held a variety of leadership roles in the entertainment industry, including Vice President of Production and Development for Hi-Def Entertainment, Subsidiary Rights Manager for Thomas Nelson Publishers and Creative Affairs Executive for Yari Film Group. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina-Columbia.

About Dreamscape Media:

Dreamscape Media (dreamscapeab.com) is a privately held media development firm focusing on production, distribution and licensing in publishing and video channels, with an emphasis on the library/educational market. The company produces fiction and non-fiction audiobooks, book-based children's read-along video programs, and offers video distribution services. Titles are available to both library and retail channels in physical and digital formats. In 2020, Dreamscape Media is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a library-first publisher. Dreamscape is the publishing arm of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for nearly 30 years and home to hoopla digital, the leading all-in-one media platform for Public Libraries.

