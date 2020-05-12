Dreamscape Media Releases Sherryl Woods Audiobook Collection in Leadup to Netflix Premiere of Sweet Magnolias Series

"Like so many devoted readers, one of my earliest memories is of my mom reading books to me. These days there is something comforting and familiar about listening to stories by our favorite authors in the audiobook format," said Sherryl Woods, author of more than 100 romance and mystery novels, including the Sweet Magnolias and Charleston Trilogy series. "I'm so thrilled to have the first four Sweet Magnolias books being made available as audiobooks by Dreamscape to coincide with the release of Season 1 of the series on Netflix. These stories of strong women and powerful friendships mean more than ever in these difficult times. I hope they inspire hope for brighter days ahead."

Acquisitions Director Tara Carberry acquired the deal for Dreamscape Media, receiving audio rights for seven Sherryl Woods titles, including the first four titles in the Sweet Magnolias series: Stealing Home, A Slice of Heaven, Feels Like Family and Welcome to Serenity. Audiobook titles for Woods' bestselling Charleston Trilogy: The Back Up Plan, Flirting with Disaster and Waking Up in Charleston will be available beginning May 19. The audiobooks include narrations from Stina Nielsen, Elizabeth Cottle, and Eve Passeltiner, and Audie Award-nominated narrator Lauren Ezzo.

"Sherryl Woods has a unique style of telling complex character-driven stories with warmth and love. Her tales of friendship and romance bring joy to readers across generations," said Cat Zappa, Executive Director of Content and Strategy for Dreamscape Media. "The audiobooks provide a new way for fans to engage with the beloved series and gives readers new to Woods an opportunity to experience her timeless collections before enjoying the Netflix series."

Sweet Magnolias chronicles the lives of three lifelong friends as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity. The series is the inspiration for the Netflix original television drama, Sweet Magnolias, premiering May 19. The television adaption stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley and Jamie Lynn Spears. Fans of the books are invited to join Woods and stars from the show for a Netflix watch party on May 19 at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT (download the Chrome extension at NetflixParty.com). Fans can be among the first to watch the show by adding the Sweet Magnolias to their Netflix queues.

Prior to the show's release, Public library patrons across the U.S. can instantly download and listen to the Sherryl Wood's audiobook collection on hoopla digital, Midwest Tape's mobile and online service for public libraries. hoopla's collection also includes eBook editions of Sweet Magnolias (available now) and Charleston Trilogy (releasing May 19). The audiobook titles are also everywhere physical and digital audiobooks are sold including Amazon, Audible, Apple, Libro.fm and Google Play.

