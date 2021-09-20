Dreamscape To Debut "Men In Black: First Assignment" VR Experience At Westfield Century City

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamscape, the location-based immersive virtual reality company, announced it will open its newest interactive experience Men In Black: First Assignment at its flagship location in Westfield Century City on Friday, October 1, 2021. Thanks to the creative minds at Dreamscape and Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR), Men In Black fans will suit up as agents, swap sunglasses for a VR headset, and step into a heart-pumping, alien-fighting adventure. Guests experience the marvels of Dreamscape technology as they free-fly on intergalactic hoverbikes to save the planet from evil Octopoid invaders. For those ready to protect our universe from the extraterrestrial world, tickets are now available for purchase on dreamscapeimmersive.com.

"Almost 25 years after the men in black first saved the planet from destruction, it's incredibly exciting to welcome a new class of elite government agents to continue the story at Dreamscape,'' said Walter Parkes, co-founder and CEO of Dreamscape and executive producer of the MIB film franchise. "This experience fully immerses fans in an iconic cinematic world -- making them the star of their own intergalactic adventure."

In MIB: First Assignment, groups of up to six elite agents at a time will enter MIB headquarters, a privilege previously granted to very few. As one of the rare humans with full access to the hidden world of aliens, participants need to quickly accept their first assignment as the fate of the universe rests in their hands. Tentacled Octopoids are threatening the Zarthanian royal family, who hold the key to intergalactic peace. Traveling aboard zippy hoverbikes, guests and their team of agents will work together to evade the alien invaders and hopefully make their way safely back to the MIB homebase.

"Location-based VR is an important part of Sony Pictures Virtual Reality's strategy to grow our brands and expand them to new audiences," said Jake Zim, Senior Vice President, Virtual Reality, Sony Pictures Entertainment. "Working with Dreamscape provides us with the unique opportunity to transport people into the immersive world of Men In Black and bring the magic of the franchise to longtime fans and new audiences alike."

Alongside the new MIB: First Assignment experience, Dreamscape guests are invited to journey to a wildlife refuge of intergalactic creatures in Alien Zoo; leap into a daring adventure to find the cursed treasure in Curse of the Lost Pearl: A Magic Projector Adventure; or ride atop flying dragons in DreamWorks Dragons: Flight Academy. Sunday, September 26 will mark the last day to enjoy The Blu: Deep Rescue at Westfield Century City before it swims off into the sunset. MIB: First Assignment is coming soon to other Dreamscape retail locations.

About Dreamscape

Dreamscape Immersive is a world-leading VR company pioneering immersive experiences for entertainment, enterprise, and education.

Dreamscape was founded in 2017 by medical researchers, cinematic heavyweights, live events experts and gaming veterans who came together under a collective mission: to leverage singular VR technology with Hollywood-certified storytelling to create unforgettable virtual reality experiences.

The company's location-based VR venues began rolling out across the US and Middle East in December 2018 to unprecedented audience enthusiasm, with additional domestic and international locations coming soon. The company currently services the defense and intelligence sector through immersive training and guided simulations for mission-critical skills. Most recently, Dreamscape introduced Dreamscape Learn, a new partnership with the nation's leading innovator in education Arizona State University, to transform learning through exploration.

The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, with a facility in Geneva. To learn more about Dreamscape, please follow @visitdreamscape or visit our site at: dreamscapeimmersive.com.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

