Dreamscape To Launch Immersive VR Destination In Partnership With AMC Theatres® On February 28 In Columbus' Easton Town Center

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamscape, the location-based immersive VR entertainment company backed by some of Hollywood's heaviest hitters including AMC Theatres® (NYSE: AMC), today announced it will open its next venue in Columbus' celebrated Easton Town Center on February 28, 2020. Audiences can purchase advanced tickets for the Easton Town Center location from dreamscapeimmersive.com.

Following the publicly lauded openings of Dreamscape's first two U.S. locations at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles and at NorthPark Center in Dallas, this latest venue launch in Columbus continues the company's rollout of VR destinations both domestically and abroad. The new location at Easton Town Center marks the second venue that Dreamscape will introduce across the U.S. via its partnership with AMC Theatres, the world's largest cinema exhibitor. The entertainment leaders will open additional Dreamscape VR destinations in the New York/New Jersey metro area later this year, with other key markets to follow.

"AMC Theatres is excited to partner with Dreamscape to introduce this powerful and wonderfully unique entertainment experience to visitors at Easton Town Center," said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Entertainment. "With a slew of amenities available to moviegoers at AMC DINE-IN Easton Town Center 30, including our AMC DINE-IN experience, IMAX at AMC and Dolby Cinema at AMC, Easton is already immensely popular among moviegoers in the greater Columbus area. The addition of this incredible Dreamscape experience will help ensure that Easton remains a premier entertainment destination, with audiences coming back to visit again and again."

Dreamscape will open its new Easton location with three original epic experiences. With the company's exciting slate of free-roaming VR experiences, Dreamscape promises adventurers of all ages will experience the magic of immersive and full sensory storytelling as they are transported to fantastic new worlds.

"We're thrilled to introduce our next-generation immersive experiences to Easton Town Center later this month," said Bruce Vaughn, CEO of Dreamscape. "At Dreamscape, our singular goal is to create magical memories between families and friends that can't be experienced anywhere else. We do this by building unforgettable immersive worlds and fusing them together with stories filled with adventure, joy, collaborative challenges, and heartwarming moments. We can't wait to debut our three immersive adventures to the Columbus community and to Easton Town Center for the very first time."

"Easton Town Center seeks out innovators to provide unique experiences for our guests and Dreamscape is a perfect fit," said Jennifer Peterson, Chief Executive of Easton. "Being the first and only Dreamscape in the Midwest, this is an incredible opportunity for Easton's 30 million visitors a year to experience this cutting-edge technology and experience being transported into another world through virtual reality."

In Alien Zoo, guests will have the opportunity to travel to a larger than life, intergalactic haven where they come face-to-face with endangered alien creatures from across the galaxy. Upon arrival, travelers will experience the exhilaration of being able to play ball with exotic frogcats, pet majestic creatures, and, by working together, even narrowly escape the galaxy's greatest predator.

In The Curse of the Lost Pearl: A Magic Projector Adventure, audiences will be given a fundamental wish fulfillment: to step through the screen and become part of a movie. Once inside this heart-pumping adventure, participants will be challenged to unlock clues, escape treacherous traps, and work together as they discover the secret of The Lost Pearl.

In The Blu: Deep Rescue, Dreamscape's breathtaking co-production with WeVR, an epic descent into the ocean to explore dazzling underwater worlds and aquatic life soon becomes an urgent mission to rescue a trapped baby Blue Whale and unite it with its mother.

At opening, Dreamscape's Easton Town Center location will initially house three stand-alone adventure pods, featuring an array of exciting original and studio-based experiences that will be refreshed on a regular basis. Dreamscape is located on level two of the Station Building inside the AMC.

In December 2018, Dreamscape opened its first international location at the world-renowned Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. Additional international locations will follow.

For more information about Dreamscape, the opening of its new location, its content and its expansion, please visit dreamscapeimmersive.com.

About Dreamscape

Dreamscape is a location-based VR studio and retailer backed by some of Hollywood's most successful studios and talent, including 21st Century Fox, WarnerMedia, Viacom, Steven Spielberg and Hans Zimmer. It combines the emotional power of Hollywood storytelling, the visceral excitement of great theme-park rides, and proprietary full-body tracking technology to create stories and worlds that push the limits of virtual reality.

Dreamscape was founded in 2017 by Swiss computer scientists Caecilia Charbonnier and Sylvain Chagué; entrepreneur Ronald Menzel; producer, screenwriter, and former head of Dreamworks Motion Pictures, Walter Parkes; global music events producer and serial entrepreneur Kevin Wall, along with his partner Aaron Grosky; and former Chief Creative Officer of Disney Imagineering, Bruce Vaughn.

The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, with a facility in Geneva. Experiential venues begin rolling out in December 2018, including its premier location at Westfield Century City Mall. To learn more about Dreamscape, please follow @visitdreamscape or visit our site at: dreamscapeimmersive.com.

About Easton

Co-Developed by The Georgetown Company and L Brands, Easton is a 1,300-acre mixed use destination located in the northeast quadrant of Columbus, Ohio. The master-planned development includes a business park with 30,000+ employees, a town center, a large format power center, residential development, hotels, automobile dealerships, indoor and outdoor athletic fields and more. At the heart of the master planned development is Easton Town Center, the Midwest's premier destination for shopping, dining and entertainment with over 240 best-in-class shops, restaurants and entertainment venues. Ranked among the top 30 highest-performing retail centers in the U.S. with sales over $1 billion, Chain Store Age named Easton Town Center the No. 1 Retail Center Experience in the nation in 2019 and it was also designated a Top Five Most Innovative Malls in the World by Inside Retail. Easton Town Center was co-developed by L Brands, The Georgetown Company and Steiner + Associates, and is managed by Steiner + Associates. It is currently undergoing a $500 million expansion which features 140,000 square feet of new entertainment, restaurant, hotel and retail offerings, in addition to 125,000 square feet of new office space and living options including recently opened RH Columbus, The Gallery at Easton Town Center, Arhaus, Forbidden Root, The Beeline and Ivan Kane's Forty Deuce Café & Club.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States. AMC is also #1 or #2 in market share in 12 of the 15 countries it serves in North America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com .

