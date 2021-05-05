DreamStart Labs Wins Fast Company "World Changing Idea" Awards in Four Categories Including Best Developing World Technology

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamStart Labs, an award-winning provider of digital banking technology for emerging markets, is pleased to announce its DreamSave app won four awards at the 2021 World Changing Ideas competition hosted by Fast Company magazine. The annual awards competition, now in its fifth year, showcases innovative solutions to the world's most pressing global challenges. DreamSave took home awards in four categories, including Best Developing World Technology, Best App, AI and Data, and Social Justice.

DreamSave changes the game for unbanked people in emerging markets, making it easy to access loans and achieve financial goals through informal community banks. Judges selected DreamSave from over 4,000 nominations based on its breakthrough innovations in user experience, behavioral science, gamification, credit scoring, and predictive analytics.

DreamStart Labs was the only award winner from the Inclusive Fintech 50, which recognizes the Top 50 technology startups driving financial inclusion for 3 billion underserved people globally. The company was also recently awarded a high profile Innovation Grant to develop the world's first data-driven credit scoring solution for millions of unbanked women in savings groups and informal community banks around the world.

"Our passion is to help underserved people in emerging markets achieve their dreams of a better life," said Wes Wasson, CEO of DreamStart Labs. "We're honored to be recognized by Fast Company, and grateful to be part of an amazing group of innovators working hard to make the world a better place."

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," said Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

About the DreamSave App

For over half the world, the dream of financial independence often seems out of reach. Traditional banks can be expensive and inflexible – and if you're a woman living in poor rural village, they may not be available at all.

DreamSave is an innovative mobile app that helps people in emerging markets create "digital savings groups", which act as informal community banks. When a member needs money to expand her small business, send her kids to school, or buy medicine, she requests a short-term loan from her group. Collectively, these groups manage billions of dollars each year in some of the world's fastest-growing economies.

About DreamStart Labs

DreamStart Labs (www.dreamstartlabs.com) is a social impact technology startup that helps people in the developing world achieve their dreams of a better life. The company offers award-winning digital banking solutions for underserved people in emerging markets, 80 percent of whom are women. Founded by former Silicon Valley executives, the company is headquartered in California and has operations in multiple countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs, focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world a better place. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

