DreamView and PolyPort Team for Cutting-Edge 3D Asset Security

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With 3D content becoming an eCommerce necessity, manufacturers and retailers must be cognizant of not only the image quality of their content, but the security of those digital assets. With virtual, visually realistic products already appearing on eCommerce platforms, ads, and search results, unprotected 3D assets are at greater risk of piracy than ever before.

DreamView CEO Euan Macdonald explains: "With our 3D asset creation, distribution, and management services in high demand from eCommerce platforms such as Amazon, Wayfair, and Overstock, we are faced with the prospect of providing security for literally millions of digital assets. DreamView's relationship with PolyPort ensures that protection and digital rights management are an integral part of service for our clients."

Unlike traditional cybersecurity solutions, PolyPort's proprietary point-of-use technology protects every asset, regardless of how, when, or where they are used. Further, the software is transparent to native tools, application agnostic, and has no impact on production performance. PolyPort's intuitive platform is easy to use, provides protection with a single click, and requires no additional plugins, hardware, or infrastructure. The system facilitates trust between producers and consumers while solving critical security issues facing all creators of content for the online marketplace.

Chloe Kettell, PolyPort's CEO, predicts that the marriage of workflow transparency with the highest levels of security stands to transform how the creative industry does business: "Digital platforms are content-driven, and without the ability to protect that content, we're undercutting the primary advantage of business — the capacity for innovation. We see this partnership with DreamView as having impact far beyond eCommerce."

PolyPort, founded in 2016, is the game-changing 3D Asset Control provider transforming how the modern creative workforce collaborates, distributes, and protects high-value digital assets from loss, theft, or sabotage. PolyPort's proprietary software facilitates a frictionless cross-application solution enabling 3D content creators, collaborators, and brands to design, share, and edit digital assets no matter the workflow.

DreamView was founded by veteran CGI visionaries with 100+ years combined experience in creating CGI & Visual Effects for blockbuster movies, AAA games, and eCommerce products, hailing from companies such as Disney, Industrial Light & Magic, Pixar, and Electronic Arts. The company's cloud-based services solution creates, manages, and distributes photoreal and AR CGI assets and media for eCommerce platforms and clients. DreamView's proprietary, scalable technology not only provides infinitely reusable 3D CGI assets, but also facilitates visualization and market testing of virtual product color and texture variations.

